Pressure is mounting on Pak to get the Taliban to stop the onslaught but Pakistan as usual has chosen to remain defiant.

As the world watches in horror, the latest developments in Afghanistan, with Taliban taking control of the city of Ghazi & inching closer to Kabul. The world is calling out Pak for its double standards. While Afghanistan Govt has openly slammed Pak for harbouring Taliban. US Defence Secretary sent a strong message to Pakistan’s leadership asking them to take steps for eliminating Taliban terrorists’ safe havens along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Many are blaming Pak for the insurgents’ success.

Amid unabated violence in Afghanistan, a three-day conference is underway in Doha, Qatar to discuss the peace process in the war-torn country, with attendance from the Taliban, the US, and a host of other countries.

India is set to participate in a meeting of key countries being hosted by Qatar on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that India will be represented at the meeting in Doha that will also be joined by nations such as Indonesia and Turkey.

The invitation to join the meeting was extended by Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counter-terrorism and conflict resolution when he visited New Delhi last week. On Tuesday, Qatar had hosted a meeting of representatives from China, the US, the UK, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the UN and the European Union (EU) to assess the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The focus of these meetings has been reviving the stalled Afghan peace process amid the Taliban’s campaign of violence and attacks that have already resulted in the fall of nine provincial capitals in just five days. Afghanistan government has executed a three-phase plan to defeat the Taliban in the country as the fighting intensified in recent days and the terror group captured nine provincial capital in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government is now focusing to secure key infrastructures as main highways, large cities, and border crossings in an attempt to stop the Taliban from capturing other cities.