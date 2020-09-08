China has asked hundreds of Indian students stranded back home due to the coronavirus pandemic to remain in touch with their respective colleges and follow instructions to protect their academic progress through online courses as foreign students are still not allowed to enter the country.

Indian students studying in Chinese universities and colleges have been advised to remain in touch with their respective educational institutions as Beijing has still not allowed the return of foreign students to resume their studies, the Indian Embassy here said.Responding to the Indian mission in Beijing the Chinese government on Monday said that following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year it was not permitting foreign students to enter the country for the time being and permitting such entry only in specific circumstances. The statement by the Chinese Ministry of Education in response to the concerns raised by Indian embassy was tweeted by the latter.



“At present, foreign students in China cannot enter the country for the time being, but the Chinese Government attaches great importance to the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of foreign students in China. It requires relevant universities in China to maintain close contacts with the students, immediately notify relevant information..,” posted the Indian Embassy quoting the reply by the Chinese Ministry of Education to its query.



The Chinese Ministry also suggested the Indian students to be in contact with their respective institutions and arrange to study in China in strict accordance with the suggestions and guidance of the colleges and universities.The Indian Embassy, therefore, also advised the students to remain in touch with their respective colleges/universities and also keep monitoring the website of the Indian Embassy/Consulates for latest information regarding their return.

Earlier on September 1 and August 17 too the Embassy had addressed the concerns of Indian students over their return to China.



Thousands of Indian students, pursuing various courses, had returned to India amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.The statement, however, comes at a time when tensions between New Delhi and Beijing are simmering over the ongoing standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.



Sources said on Tuesday that recently an incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months.India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake’s southern bank.It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

