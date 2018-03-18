On Sunday, Russians began voting to provide President Vladimir Putin with a fourth term in Kremlin. The country is going through presidential elections when it faces flak from across the world for its alleged involvement in the poisoning of a British spy. Starting from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky's Pacific coast city, the voting across the country will continue until poles close at the westernmost point, the Kaliningrad region, 22 hours later.

Arguably, the results for ongoing Russian presidential elections are hugely predictable. On Sunday, Russians began voting to provide President Vladimir Putin with a fourth term in Kremlin. The country is going through presidential elections when it faces flak from across the world for its alleged involvement in the poisoning of a British spy. The polling stations on Russia’s eastern edge opened at 2000 hrs GMT. Starting from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky’s Pacific coast city, the voting across the country will continue until poles close at the westernmost point, the Kaliningrad region, 22 hours later.

Except for Putin’s victory, there are certain points that are doubtful about the ongoing Russian elections. Observers are focusing on whether the Kremlin’s overall turnout will bring support to Putin. After barring Alexei Navalny, one of the main challengers to Putin, for legal reasons, Russians are quite aware of what Kremlin has in its fate. According to experts, many Russians are expected to skip the elections as Putin’s 18 years of leadership has made the entire country tired.

As per reports, the majority of voters see no possible alternative to Putin. The state-run television broadcasts dominance of the political leader and gives him a lavish coverage. There is only a little airtime given to his rivals. The people of Russia have already accepted him as their President. “We wish him victory at the election. Our whole family will vote for Putin. Putin! Good health to you, beloved president!,” Reuters quoted Marianna Shanina, a resident of Crimea region quoted as saying.

For the liberal opposition, which earlier faced Alexei Navalny’s exclusion from the assembly elections, will observe whether its celebrity candidate Ksenia Sobchak has enough support to head a new liberal party or not. On the other hand, for the Communists, the voting results will reveal whether a fresh face can revive the party’s fortunes. The voting turnout will remain as an element of surprise as Navalny had earlier requested supporters not to take part in the polls. The low turnout could be interpreted as a victory for Navalny after being excluded from the elections. It will also display a lack of enthusiasm for Putin’s campaign.

