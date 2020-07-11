Donald Trump has ruled out a second phase trade deal with China. He said that due to Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relationship between the 2 nations has been severely damaged.

Donald Trump, US President, for now, has ruled out a second phase trade deal with China. He said that due to Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relationship between the 2 nations has been severely damaged.

In May, Trump said that he was “very torn” about whether to scrap the first phase of the pact with Beijing. Trump administration had signed a mega part one deal with China last year after intense discussions between the 2 nations. During phase one of the deal, there was a prolonged trade war with China that hung over much of Trump’s first term in office.

The first measures towards the agreement were taken by tackling problems as well as intellectual property protection and forced technology transfers, while also saying that China will buy at least US$200 billion worth of U.S. goods over two years.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated. Trump said China could have stopped the plague but they didn’t stop it. They stopped it from going into the remaining parts of China from Wuhan.

In addition to this, the two nations have also argued over China forcing a whole new security rule in Hong Kong, limitations on American journalists, therapy of Uyghurs Muslims, and security measures in Tibet.

The coronavirus first appeared in China’s Wuhan province.

The virus has taken a withering toll on America’s health and economy. It has claimed over 1,30,000 lives within the US with 3.1 million confirmed cases. In China, the virus toll stands at 4,641 with almost 85,000 confirmed cases.

