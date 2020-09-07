Congress MLA Ninong Ering claimed on Saturday China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted five boys from Upper Subansiri's Nacho region in Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian has in response to the claims said that China had never recognized so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" and they have no details on the matter yet.

Congress MLA Ninong Ering claimed on Saturday that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted five boys from Upper Subansiri’s Nacho region in Arunachal Pradesh. Responding to this news, Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that China had never recognized so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” which was China’s south Tibet region, and they had no details to release yet about the question on Indian army having sent a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region.

Ering said in a self-made video that five boys had been abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army from the Upper Subansiri area, doing something like that while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in Russia meeting his Chinese counterpart, sent a very wrong message to the people there. He added that Arunachal Pradesh was a very special part of our country where people were welcomed with ‘Jai Hind’ and slogans praising Bharat Mata.

Claiming that this was the ‘second’ such incident that has happened, the Congress MLA said that the border along China was approximately 1,100 kilometres long, they also shared borders with Bhutan and Myanmar. He said that that time, they had seen incursions in Chaglagam and Dibang Valley, and China had started construction of roads about 100 kilometres from the last outpost in Dibang Valley.

China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia & China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message: Congress MLA Ninong Ering pic.twitter.com/Qr5SupeLDD — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited. https://t.co/eo6G9ZwPQ9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 6, 2020

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

Ering also tweeted about the same earlier this morning, while urging Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to take action. His tweet read ‘SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to PLA and CCPChina.’

The Congress leader made claims that he had sent satellite imagery of the concerned parts to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He further said in his video that he had sent satellite imagery of those parts to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, the intrusion tells that China had made its mood to attack. He said that they were trying to divert the army to Dokhlam and Ladakh, and had started to carry out attacks there in Arunachal.

He said that he requests the leaders to be cautious at the border and tell the soldiers also to be alert, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are very simple-minded and peaceful. He added that he requests the Defence Minister to speak to his Chinese counterpart and demand that the children be sent back to them.

Ering recounted the ‘first’ similar incident from 1962. He said that even in 1962, their aggression had happened, we can never trust China. He said that they were doing such things even while their leaders were engaging in talks, seeing their behaviour, it seemed that it was unlikely that they would be able to maintain a peaceful relationship.

