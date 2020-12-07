Oli and Prachanda are the co-chairmen of their political party, which is currently split in two factions with both of them leading on of these factions. Amid this internal party dispute, KP Sharma Oli did not attend the meeting hosted by Nepal's Communist Party's standing committee on December 6.

The Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli did not attend the meeting hosted by Nepal’s Communist Party’s standing committee on December 6. While Oli’s office cited busy schedule and high risk of coronavirus infection as the reason for not attending, it is being said that him not attending the meeting is the result of his conflict with Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, which keeps getting more intense.

Oli and Prachanda are the co-chairmen of their political party, which is currently split in two factions with both of them leading on of these factions. Although Oli is still Prime Minister, his faction has reduced in numbers. It was widely believed that the topic of the meeting was the corruption charges against Oli, filed by Prachanda’s faction. Whilst Prachanda and his political bloc had already been calling for Oli’s abdication, the accusations of corruption helped them double their efforts against Oli.

Oli’s advisor Surya Thapa later said that PM Oli could not attend the standing committee meeting due to a busy schedule and the high risk of COVID-19 infection.

Also read: Protests emerge in London over Farm Laws, Khalistan flag raised outside Indian mission

Also read: Politics escalates on farmer protests, oppn bands together in support of farmers’ Bharat Bandh call

A demonstration had taken place in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu, with scores of people demanding the return of a constitutional monarchy and also change Nepal’s status to a Hindu state.

Also read: West Bengal assembly elections: CAA likely to be implemented from January, says Kailash Vijayvargiya