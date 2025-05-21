Amir Hamza: Injured LeT Co-Founder And Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide Behind These Terror Attacks In India

Amir Hamza, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s co-founder and longtime ideologue, has been critically injured and hospitalized in Lahore under ISI protection. His sudden condition, days after another top Lashkar figure was gunned down, has sparked turmoil and speculation within the terror outfit.

Mystery surrounds the sudden and critical hospitalization of Amir Hamza, a co-founder of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one of its most influential ideologues. According to reports, the 66-year-old Hamza was seriously injured at his residence and has been admitted to a military hospital in Lahore, currently under tight ISI security cover.

Hamza’s condition became public just three days after Abu Saifullah, another top Lashkar recruiter, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan. The back-to-back incidents have unsettled LeT’s internal circles, with pro-Lashkar voices on Telegram calling for unity during this “crisis” and insisting Hamza’s injury was merely an “accident”.

A Long History

Amir Hamza, a native of Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province, has played a pivotal role in shaping Lashkar-e-Taiba’s ideological and operational strategy. Once an active participant in terror missions, Hamza shifted to managing the group’s propaganda machinery after years on the frontlines. Notably, he was closely associated with LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki, both UN-designated global terrorists. Together, they appointed him to Lashkar’s powerful central committee.

U.S. authorities had labelled Hamza a global terrorist in August 2012, highlighting his critical influence within the group.

Before moving into the propaganda division, Hamza was reportedly part of the terror team that carried out the 2005 attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, alongside Saifullah. After that, he was pulled from active violence and elevated to lead Lashkar’s publication wing.

Amir Hamza: Head of Lashkar’s Publication Arm

“He also headed publication division of Lashkar and wrote books like Qafila Da’wat aur Shahadat (Caravan of Proselytizing and Martyrdom), Shahrah-e-Bahisht (The Road to Paradise),” a source said, underlining Hamza’s significance as a radicalising voice within the terror ecosystem.

As editor of LeT’s magazines and a long-time contributor to their content, Hamza was responsible for sustaining the ideological narrative of jihad. His writings not only promoted extremism but were also used as recruitment tools across the region.

Jaish-e-Manqafa and the Lashkar Feint

In 2018, following Pakistan’s official ban on Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front group Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Hamza was tasked by Saeed to establish a new organisation—Jaish-e-Manqafa. The move, initially seen as a possible split within Lashkar’s top ranks, was later revealed to be a strategic decoy to evade international scrutiny.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Hamza continued to act as a key intermediary for LeT’s relationships with other militant groups under Saeed’s direction.

“Hamza has led an LeT-associated charity and was also an officer and member of a Lashkar’s university trust that was led by Saeed. Hamza’s responsibilities as of mid-2010 included publishing propaganda on behalf of Lashkar. Hamza has served as editor of an LeT weekly newspaper and was also contributing articles to the LeT publication,” the U.S. Treasury website states.

Further, Hamza held roles beyond propaganda, “Hamza was also one of three LeT terrorists designated to negotiate the release of detained Lashkar members and also served as the head of LeT’s ‘special campaigns’ department,” the Treasury adds.

