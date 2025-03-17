An Indian Bureaucrat Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg and His Facebook Team With a Single Click, Here’s What Happened

Facebook had launched a massive campaign to generate public support for Free Basics. A "low-ranking" official at India's Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) outsmarted Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his top executives with nothing more than a single click. Here's what happened.

The incident, which took place in 2016, came at a time when Facebook was aggressively campaigning to save its controversial Free Basics program, a scheme that aimed to provide free internet access to select websites but was widely criticized for violating net neutrality principles. Despite Facebook’s high-profile lobbying efforts and influence within the Indian government, their strategy collapsed when TRAI officials took an unexpected yet simple action: opting out of the company’s mass email campaign.

Facebook’s Campaign and TRAI’s Unexpected Response

According to Wynn-Williams’ book Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism, Facebook had launched a massive campaign to generate public support for Free Basics. The company reportedly orchestrated an outreach strategy designed to flood TRAI with nearly 16 million automated emails from Indian users, urging the regulatory body to allow the program.

In an internal email quoted in the book, Facebook’s then-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg highlighted the company’s extensive lobbying efforts. “Our policy team is directly engaged with the government, including Prime Minister Modi’s office. We’re lucky this is happening in a place where we have very deep senior relationships in the government, but it’s still going to be hard,” she wrote.

However, what Facebook didn’t anticipate was TRAI’s response. Instead of engaging in a prolonged bureaucratic battle, an official at TRAI reportedly disabled email notifications from Facebook altogether, rendering the company’s pressure campaign ineffective.

“Mark and some of the brightest tech minds in the world devoted months to this [outreach strategy], and some low-ranking official in India outfoxed them simply by clicking an opt-out box,” Wynn-Williams revealed in her book.

A Major Setback for Zuckerberg’s Expansion Plans

Facebook’s Free Basics program had already faced criticism for offering selective internet access, favoring the company’s services while excluding competitors. Critics argued that the initiative violated the core principles of net neutrality, which demand equal access to all internet services without corporate interference.

Despite Facebook’s claims that Free Basics would help bridge India’s digital divide, TRAI ultimately ruled against the program, effectively banning it in the country in 2016. The decision marked a significant setback for Zuckerberg’s ambitions of expanding Facebook’s global reach, particularly in emerging markets.

Nearly a decade after the incident, Meta (formerly Facebook) has attempted to suppress Careless People, launching legal action against its author. The tech giant has accused Wynn-Williams of violating a nondisparagement agreement signed during her tenure at the company. An arbitrator has since ruled in favor of Meta, ordering Wynn-Williams to stop promoting the book and making further critical remarks about the company.

