Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
Andrew and Tristan Tate Check In at Romanian Police Station Amid Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared at a police station near Romania’s capital on Monday, complying with judicial requirements as they continue to face charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, the Associated Press reported.

Outside the police station in Voluntari, Andrew Tate maintained his “innocence,” saying, “I’m a free person who has not been convicted of anything”.

“I will comply with all judicial authorities everywhere around the world because I’m completely innocent”, he added.

The Tate brothers, who hold dual US and British citizenship, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted in 2024. Prosecutors allege they were part of a criminal ring that lured women to Romania under false pretenses before subjecting them to sexual exploitation. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. The duo has denied all allegations.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re accused of, it matters what you are proven guilty to have done in a fair court of law,” Andrew Tate said Monday, according to AP. “Accusations mean nothing. It doesn’t matter how many times you repeat an accusation on the news. That is garbage.”

Return from the US and Florida Investigation

The brothers recently returned to Romania on a private flight after spending weeks in the US. This trip was made possible by the lifting of a two-year travel ban in February, following a Bucharest court ruling that found multiple legal and procedural irregularities in the case against them. While the ruling was a major setback for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, the case remains open.

While in Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on March 4 that his office had opened a criminal investigation into the Tates. He said law enforcement agencies were conducting a preliminary inquiry. On Monday, Andrew accused Florida’s governor of being “hijacked by the media” over the situation. “The media jumped on him, and he didn’t realise I was an American citizen,” he claimed. “Now he understands he made a mistake … there’ve been some conversations and everything has been settled.”

Additional Investigations and Legal Challenges

Romanian authorities are also pursuing a separate case against the Tates, launched in August 2024. This investigation includes charges of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering. The brothers have denied these accusations as well.

Meanwhile, in the UK., four British women who accused Andrew of sexual violence and physical abuse have filed a lawsuit against him after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to pursue criminal charges. In March 2024, Romanian courts approved a UK extradition request for the Tates related to allegations of sexual aggression between 2012 and 2015. However, the ruling stated that the extradition will only take place once all legal proceedings in Romania are concluded.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer with over 10 million followers on X, has repeatedly claimed that the allegations against him are politically motivated. He has suggested that his outspoken views have made him a target of authorities in multiple countries. Legal proceedings against the Tate brothers are ongoing in both Romania and the UK.

Andrew Tate Romania Tristan Tate

