Andrew Tate And His Brother Tristan Tate Charged With Rape, Human Trafficking And Assault In UK- Details Inside!

Since their arrest in Romania in 2022, amid an investigation into these crimes, both Andrew and Tristan Tate have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The United Kingdom has authorized a wide range of criminal charges against social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. These charges include serious allegations such as rape, human trafficking, and assault, according to recent reports.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed that the brothers face about 21 charges in total. Although the charges were authorized back in January 2024, the CPS only made the information public recently.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate hold U.K. citizenship but were born in the United States. They are expected to be extradited to the U.K. after their ongoing trial related to rape and human trafficking in Romania concludes.

Extradition Pending Romanian Legal Proceedings

A statement from the CPS clarified, “The Romanian courts ordered the extradition of Andrew and Tristan Tate to the U.K. However, they must first resolve ongoing domestic criminal cases in Romania.” This means the Tate brothers’ transfer to the U.K. hinges on the outcome of the Romanian legal process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision to press charges followed the submission of evidence by Bedfordshire Police. A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, prompting Romanian courts to authorize the brothers’ extradition to the U.K. The CPS statement emphasized that the Tate brothers’ Romanian legal matters remain unresolved at this time.

Specific Charges Against Andrew Tate

According to The New York Times, Andrew Tate faces 10 charges linked to allegations made by three unnamed women. His accusations include rape, assault causing actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for profit.

Tristan Tate is facing 11 charges connected to the same women’s claims. His allegations include rape, causing actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. There has been no public update on whether either brother has entered a plea.

Background of the Romanian Investigation

In June 2023, Romanian authorities charged the Tate brothers with rape and human trafficking. Andrew Tate, the more widely known sibling, was also accused of leading an organized crime group aimed at sexually exploiting women. The indictment states that the brothers engaged in human trafficking activities in Romania, the U.S., and the U.K.

The charges claim the brothers recruited women through social media platforms, subsequently exploiting them by forcing the creation of adult content that was then distributed online.

Since their arrest in Romania in 2022, amid an investigation into these crimes, both Andrew and Tristan Tate have consistently denied any wrongdoing.