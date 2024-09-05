Andrew Tate: Will The Internet Influencer Still Remain Under House Arrest?

Andrew Tate, a polarizing figure in the social media landscape, will continue to be under house arrest following a recent court decision in Romania. This week, the Bucharest Court of Appeal denied a request from prosecutors to remand Tate into custody amid an ongoing investigation into human trafficking allegations against him. The court also decided that Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate, would be subject to judicial control, which includes restrictions on communicating with certain individuals.

Judge lifts restrictions on Tate brothers ability to communicate

Mateea Petrescu, who represents the Tate brothers, stated that the judge had also lifted restrictions on their ability to communicate with some of those involved in the case. According to Petrescu, the brothers are now permitted to meet and communicate with the individuals they are alleged to have wronged, given their close relationships and shared children.

Petrescu emphasized that the brothers firmly reject all accusations against them.

This decision comes after recent raids conducted by Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, at several locations, including the Tates’ homes in Bucharest and Ilfov County. Although the prosecutors initially failed to secure a 30-day detention order for the brothers, they later appealed the decision.

Andrew Tate criticizes his arrest

In response to the ruling, Tate posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that the appeal judge had found the second case lacking in evidence, leading to the rejection of DIICOT’s request for imprisonment. He criticized the attempt to incarcerate them as baseless and composed of unfounded claims and fabricated stories. Tate expressed his belief that the evidence presented, including old YouTube videos and edited WhatsApp conversations, was insufficient to substantiate the charges.

He also conveyed his appreciation for the Romanian judge who, in his view, saw through the claims and accurately described him as merely “an old-fashioned type of man” rather than malevolent. Tate thanked those who supported him and upheld the truth.

Human trafficking allegations against Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, 37, and Tristan Tate, 36, both former kickboxers and dual British-U.S. citizens, are already awaiting trial in Romania on separate human trafficking charges along with two Romanian women. All four individuals were indicted by Romanian prosecutors last year.

In the current case, DIICOT is probing allegations that include human trafficking, trafficking minors, engaging in sexual acts with minors, forming a criminal organization, money laundering, and tampering with evidence, with the offenses alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2024.

Andrew Tate, who has 10 million followers on X, is known for his controversial and misogynistic online content. He has consistently claimed that there is no evidence against him and suggested that there is a political conspiracy aimed at silencing him. Tate has faced bans from several social media platforms due to his misogynistic views and hate speech.