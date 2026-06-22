Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman NSD pakistani actress latest BJP news Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’

Andy Burnham has announced his bid to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader after Starmer's resignation. Backed by key allies, Burnham is considered the frontrunner in the leadership race that will decide the next UK prime minister and the future direction of Labour.

Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)
Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 17:21 IST

Senior British Labour Party politician Andy Burnham has officially announced his bid to succeed Keir Starmer as leader, following Starmer’s resignation as both Prime Minister and party head on Monday. This move triggers a leadership contest to determine the next occupant of Downing Street, with the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) set to begin accepting nominations on July 9. In response to the resignation, Burnham expressed gratitude for Starmer’s dedication during a difficult term. In a statement shared on X, he noted, “His decision marks the beginning of a transition, and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process.”

Burnham further underscored the necessity of steady leadership during the transition. He added, “The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most, and that is what it will get. As we move forward, our priority must be to work together to get the country back to where we all want it to be. People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation. Political change should never distract from the responsibility to improve people’s lives.”

Widely regarded as the frontrunner, Burnham gained significant momentum after returning to Westminster by defeating a Reform UK candidate in a pivotal by-election in Makerfield. 

You Might Be Interested In

His campaign has secured early backing from former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who previously exited Starmer’s cabinet due to a lack of confidence in his leadership. In a statement posted on X, Streeting confirmed his support for Burnham, asserting, “Having spoken at length with Andy in recent days, I’m convinced that there is a place for those ideas under his leadership; that he is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions; and that he can win the fight of our lives against the forces of nationalism.”

Starmer’s resignation comes after sustained pressure within the Labour Party following a prolonged period of waning popularity, marking him as the sixth British Prime Minister to resign within the last ten years. Addressing the public from outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer stated that he had heeded concerns within the party and chosen to step down, though he will continue to serve until a successor is finalised. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Keir Starmer Announces Resignation As UK PM, What Happens Next In British Politics?    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’
Tags: Andy Burnhamkeir starmerKeir Starmer resignationlatest world newsUK PM resignation

RELATED News

Why Japan Has Increased Visa Fees by Five Times for Foreigners; New Rates Here

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

Who Is Andy Burnham? Labour Party Leader Set To Replace Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer Steps Down: How UK PM's Resignation Could Impact India-UK Trade

Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife

LATEST NEWS

India vs Ireland 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Record-Breaking Debut in Focus as Cricket Ireland Provide Major Update on Series Schedule

When Shah Rukh Khan Served Samosas At NSD: Pankaj Kapur Recalls A Little-Known Story From The Superstar’s Childhood

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’

Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur

Premium SUV Battle: New Kia Sorento vs Skoda Kodiaq vs VW Tayron

Aamir Khan Reveals Wedding Plans With Gauri Spratt, Says He Has Found ‘Peace’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Shoot Wraps In Cape Town, Rohit Shetty Promises ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Stunts

What Is Ranveer Singh's Net Worth In 2026 After Massive Dhurandhar Earnings?

ICC Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for Women Cricketers: How New Return-to-Play Rules Could Extend Careers After Childbirth — Explained

What Is Dowry? Its Forms, NCRB Data, Hidden Realities And Laws In India

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’
Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’
Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’
Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer’s Resignation: ‘Will Put Myself Forward As…’

QUICK LINKS