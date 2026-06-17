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Home > World News > ‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting

‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting

At G7 bilateral meet, US President Donald Trump called PM Modi an “Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader,” praising his negotiation skills and leadership. The meeting also saw discussions on India-US ties and safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi. (Photo: X/Clash Report)
Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi. (Photo: X/Clash Report)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 20:58 IST

While US President Donald Trump was on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, he gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi unparalleled accolades describing him as a “very tough negotiator” and one of the “toughest traders”. In a personal note, Trump has also called Modi “beautiful-looking” and “like an angel”, a comment that has made the headlines worldwide.

In one of the most highly anticipated bilateral interactions, Trump lauded Modi’s negotiating skills, saying how he often projects a calm and friendly demeanor but is “as tough as they come”. Admitting that this unique blend of charm and firmness is what makes PM Modi stand out compared to the global leaders such as Narendra Modi in trade talks.

So, what exactly did Trump say about Modi’s personality?

“He is a very tough negotiator… He’s the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He’s like an angel. But actually, he’s as tough as they come,” the President said. He also added that the “beautiful-looking” Modi gets his rivals by surprise because of his gentle appearance and style, though he speaks with a firm hand.

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PM Modi and Trump Discussed Key Global Issues

Beyond the light-hearted exchanges, PM Modi also raised serious concerns during the meeting. He highlighted the safety of lakhs of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that their security remains a top priority for India amid ongoing regional tensions and maritime risks.

The meeting marked the first major interaction between the two leaders in over a year, hinting at a renewed diplomatic warmth. Despite earlier tensions and Trump’s past criticism of India’s economy, the latest exchange reflected visible camaraderie and a willingness to engage on trade and strategic issues.

The G7 bilateral meeting between Trump and Modi combined strong diplomatic messaging with unusually personal praise, turning into a headline-grabbing moment for India-US relations on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Calm, Cool and a Total Killer: Trump Praises PM Modi During Warm Exchange At G7 Summit

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‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting
Tags: G7 bilateral meetG7 Summit 2026trumpTrump Modi G7 meettrump PM MODI

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‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting

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‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting
‘Angel, Beautiful, Tough Trader’: Trump Lavishes BIG Praise On PM Modi During G7 Bilateral Meeting
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