German chancellor’s plane makes emergency landing: A plane carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel to G-20 summit in Argentina was forced to make an unscheduled landing due to a technical defect in Germany in the wee hours of Friday. The German Air Force Airbus A340-300 was en route from Germany’s capital Berlin to Argentine capital Buenos Aires. The plane was later diverted to Cologne airport and landed safely at western Germany’s airport where another plan was being prepared. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The German Chancellor and Russian president Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet for discussion on the growing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. She will also meet other world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the event. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has canceled his scheduled bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the G-20 event. Trump is reportedly unhappy with the Moscow’s detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors on Thursday.

The 13th edition of G-20 summit is being held in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires from November 30 to December 1. It comes at a time when trade wars are being blatantly played out, particularly by US president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, the world leaders have begun to arrive in the Argentine capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived in Buenos Aires yesterday and he will attend two crucial trilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

