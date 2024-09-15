Another Youth Forcibly Disappeared From Gwadar By Pakistani Forces

As the human rights situation in Balochistan deteriorates, reports have emerged of another youth forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces in Gwadar, according to The Balochistan Post. Local sources claim that Zubair Baloch, son of Umar, was detained in the Dasht Dhor Kundag area and subsequently taken to an undisclosed location. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

This incident adds to the growing number of forced disappearances in Balochistan.

In a similar incident on Thursday, two lawyers in Quetta were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces but were released following protests from the Balochistan Bar Council and other legal bodies.

Fida Ahmed Dashti was reportedly taken from his home by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other unidentified masked armed men on Thursday night.

Similarly, Advocate Salahuddin, the son of Muhammad Ayub Mengal from the Naag area of Washuk, was allegedly abducted near Goli Mar Chowk in Quetta around midnight, according to the Balochistan Post.

Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) have expressed grave concerns over the rising incidents of enforced disappearances across the region.

Both the VBMP and BYC have called on international human rights organizations to intervene, urging investigations into the disappearances and efforts to ensure the safe return of those missing.

“The state is afraid of the political and national struggle of the Baloch people and under this fear, it is using force and violence to crush this movement. But despite all the state oppression and brutality, the Baloch state has failed to defeat the morale of the people. This movement against the Baloch genocide is facing the same oppression that this state is doing in response to the Baloch genocide. There will be an end forever, brutality and pride will be crushed, and the struggle of the Baloch people will be successful,” the BYC said in its post on X.

Pakistan has a long history of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, many of which have targeted human rights and minority defenders critical of the government and the military, as well as persons suspected or accused of involvement in the opposition, The Balochistan Post reported.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have documented these abuses, focusing on extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. Despite these reports, the Pakistani government continues to deny any involvement, maintaining its stance amid mounting international criticism.

The persistence of ‘enforced disappearances’ in Balochistan remains a critical human rights concern, with substantial evidence indicating widespread and systematic abuse by Pakistani security forces. The people of Balochistan have been demanding urgent international attention and intervention to address these grave human rights violations.

(With inputs from ANI)

