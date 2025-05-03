Home
‘Anthony Albanese Is The Best Choice’: Australians Anxiously Wait as Votes Are Counted in Australian Elections 2025

Australians across the country are holding their breath as counting begins in the 2025 elections. With the polls now officially closed, the focus has shifted to the results, which are expected to be revealed within the next few hours.

Australians across the country are holding their breath as counting begins in the 2025 elections. With the polls now officially closed, the focus has shifted to the results, which are expected to be revealed within the next few hours.

The atmosphere is tense but hopeful, as voters wait to see which party will lead the nation for the next term.

Strong Public Support for Albanese

Many Australians have openly expressed their backing for current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his government. For some, their support is rooted in confidence in his leadership and vision for the country.

“We believe Anthony Albanese is the best choice,” shared one resident from Melbourne, summing up the feeling of trust that many seem to have in the Prime Minister.

Another Australian echoed the same confidence, adding, “We will find out the result in the next three hours but there’s no better choice than Albanese.”

‘I feel the country will do better with the Albanese government in power,’ shared a university student when asked about their expectations from these elections.

The next few hours are expected to be crucial, as the nation waits to find out whether the Albanese government will continue its leadership or if Australia is headed for a political shift. Early counts and projections will begin to give the public a better sense of the outcome, but the final result might still take time to confirm depending on how close the race turns out to be.

A Nation Holding Its Breath

From living rooms to community centers, Australians are glued to their televisions, phones, and radios, closely following the updates. For many, this election feels particularly significant — not just about politics, but about the direction the country will take moving forward.

As the clock ticks and the ballots are counted, one thing is clear: Australians are deeply invested in this election, and many are hoping to see the Albanese government return for another term.

