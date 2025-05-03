From housing to healthcare, Labor party focussed on cost-of-living relief, social welfare expansion, and a push for renewable energy.

Australia Election results 2025: As projections indicate a likely victory for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party, attention is turning to what exactly the party campaigned on. From housing to healthcare and energy, Labor’s platform focussed on cost-of-living relief, social welfare expansion, and a push for renewable energy. Here’s a breakdown of the key policy commitments, as reported by Reuters.

Housing: Affordable Access and a Building Blitz

Labor promised to help first-time home buyers enter the property market with just a 5% deposit, easing the upfront burden of home ownership.

The centrepiece of its housing plan is a A$10 billion investment to build up to 100,000 new homes, aiming to both increase supply and bring down prices.

Health: Strengthening Medicare and Mental Health Services

Labor’s health agenda included a A$8.5 billion boost for Medicare to fund 18 million extra subsidised GP visits annually.

In mental health, the party committed A$1 billion to expand free public mental health services, with a plan to open 50 new urgent care clinics to relieve pressure on emergency departments and hospitals.

Economy: Cost-of-Living Relief and Debt Cuts

To ease financial strain, Labor promised a one-off A$1,000 deduction for individual work-related expenses. The party also pledged to cut student debt by 20%, offering direct relief to younger Australians.

Before calling the election, Labor passed legislation to reduce the lowest marginal tax rate, aiming to increase disposable income for low and middle-income earners.

Energy: Household Batteries and a Clean Energy Future

Labor allocated A$2.3 billion to subsidise household batteries, enabling more Australians to store solar power and reduce reliance on the grid.

It also pledged to extend energy bill rebates for households and small businesses, while making a A$2 billion investment in clean energy tech via its green bank – supported by gas, batteries and hydropower for reliability.

Defence: Sticking to a Decade-Long Plan

Unlike the Liberal-National coalition, Labor did not unveil any new defence funding. Instead, it cited an existing A$50 billion commitment over the next decade — a plan that will raise defence spending from 2% to 2.3% of GDP.