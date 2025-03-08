Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Anti-Ageing Millionaire Bryan Johnson Wants You To ‘Don’t Die’-Here’s Why

To expand his vision, Johnson has launched a new app encouraging people to become "Don't Die Citizens".

Bryan Johnson


Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur known for his ambitious anti-ageing experiments, has announced the creation of a new ideology called “Don’t Die”. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson claimed that this movement would become “history’s fastest-growing ideology” and serve as the ultimate solution to human survival and AI alignment.

What Is ‘Don’t Die’?

According to Johnson, “Don’t Die” is more than just an anti-ageing philosophy it is a comprehensive framework aimed at ensuring the survival of humanity in the era of artificial intelligence. He believes that as AI continues to advance, existing ideologies are insufficient to address the challenges posed by super intelligence. “We are at risk of extinction without a unifying framework to solve human alignment and AI alignment,” Johnson stated.

To counter this existential threat, he describes “Don’t Die” as “a universal translator and the grand unifying theory of existence,” emphasizing that it is not just a theoretical concept but a practical guide for daily life.

Four Fundamental Shifts

Johnson outlines four major transformations that the world is currently experiencing:

  1. The emergence of super intelligent AI.
  2. The lack of existing ideologies to address AI alignment.
  3. The uncertainty of human survival in the face of AI development.
  4. The possibility of overcoming biological death through technological advancements.

Johnson’s Personal Commitment to ‘Don’t Die’

The millionaire has been rigorously applying the principles of “Don’t Die” in his own life, focusing on optimizing his health and slowing the ageing process. His routine includes:

  • Strict sleep schedules
  • Daily exercise and nutritious eating
  • Comprehensive health monitoring of all organs
  • Eliminating toxins and reducing stress
  • Prioritizing family and social connections

Johnson claims that these practices have resulted in him having “the slowest aging speed in recorded history.” He believes that applying the same systematic approach on a global scale can help humanity integrate seamlessly with AI while ensuring long-term survival.

Global Movement in the Making

To expand his vision, Johnson has launched a new app encouraging people to become “Don’t Die Citizens.” Through this platform, users can track their “Don’t Die Score,” connect with like-minded individuals, and start local communities dedicated to this ideology.

He concludes his announcement by inviting people to be part of the movement, stating, “This is how we turn Don’t Die from an idea into a global movement.”

Future of ‘Don’t Die’

With the rapid evolution of AI and increasing interest in longevity, Johnson’s ideology has sparked both intrigue and skepticism. Whether “Don’t Die” will truly revolutionize human existence remains to be seen, but it is clear that Bryan Johnson is determined to push the boundaries of what it means to live and survive in the age of AI.

For those interested in joining, Johnson has provided a link to download the “Don’t Die” app and become part of what he envisions as the next great human transformation.

