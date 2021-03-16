Anti-China sentiments surged in Myanmar after Beijing was seen supporting the Military coup. protestors chanted anti-China slogans, Dozens of factories in China were set ablaze and many pro-democracy protestors lost their lives.

Anti-China sentiments have taken a rise in Myanmar and the new tone of hatred against China can be witnessed in Myanmar Protests where a large number of people are protesting against the military coup in which State counselor Aung San Sui Kyi was killed by the Tatmadaw.

In February, Beijing was seen being supportive of the Military Coup after which the protestors took to streets in large numbers and raised anti-China slogans. those protesting against the military coup have been seen rallying outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, asking people for the complete boycott of Chinese products and businesses in the country to send a message to Beijing.

Not only has China been seen supporting the coup but has also helped in supplying weapons and censoring the internet to put down those protesting against the coup. Chinese officers in Myanmar have claimed that Beijing was not aware of the coup before it happened. ignoring these defensive arguments, Protestors raised questions on China’s decision to block the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from issuing a statement condemning the Tatmadaw.

Also Read: Delhi gears for e-charging stations: Transport minister urges corporates to adopt EVs

Around 32 factories in the Hlaingthaya zone which includes Chinese investments have been damaged in attacks. as per the reports, two Chinese citizens were wounded and a loss of 240 million Yuan ( $37.8 million) incurred in property damage. at least 16 deaths were reported in other parts of the country and one factory with Chinese investment was set on fire after Martial law was imposed in the Hlaingthaya region and several other districts of Yangon.

Also Read: If Taliban takes over, US wants mess to be handled by countries like India: Ram Madhav