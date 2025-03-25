Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Anti-Hamas Protests Erupt In Gaza Amid Israeli Military Escalation

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in northern Gaza on Tuesday, voicing their anger against Hamas and calling for an end to the ongoing war with Israel, according to eyewitnesses.

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in northern Gaza on Tuesday, voicing their anger against Hamas and calling for an end to the ongoing war with Israel, according to eyewitnesses.

The demonstration, a rare public display of dissent, underscored growing frustration among Gaza’s residents as Israeli military operations intensified following a brief ceasefire.

Public Outcry Against Hamas

Chanting slogans such as “Hamas out” and “Hamas terrorists,” the largely male crowd gathered in Beit Lahia, a town that has borne the brunt of recent Israeli airstrikes.

The protest came just a week after Israel resumed its bombing campaign following nearly two months of relative calm under a temporary truce.

Calls to demonstrate circulated on social media platforms, including Telegram, drawing individuals seeking to express their discontent with Hamas’ rule.

“I don’t know who organised the protest,” said Mohammed, a demonstrator who declined to give his last name due to security concerns. “I took part to send a message on behalf of the people: Enough with the war.”

Despite the outpouring of frustration, reports emerged that Hamas security forces in civilian clothing attempted to disperse the demonstrators.

Another protester, Majdi, echoed the sentiments of many, stating, “The people are tired. If Hamas leaving power in Gaza is the solution, why doesn’t Hamas give up power to protect the people?”

Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

Israel has long urged Gazans to rise against Hamas, which has controlled the territory since 2007.

However, protests of this nature are rare, given the risks associated with openly opposing the ruling authority.

The renewed military escalation has further deepened Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

On March 2, Israel blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the region, aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing Israeli hostages.

The latest wave of violence has resulted in significant casualties.

Since Israel resumed its operations, at least 792 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The broader conflict was ignited by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which claimed the lives of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Heavy Toll of War

Israel’s military response has been devastating, with at least 50,021 people killed in Gaza, the majority of whom were civilians, according to the health ministry.

As airstrikes continue and civilian casualties mount, the people of Gaza find themselves caught between Hamas’ rule and Israel’s relentless military campaign, with no immediate resolution in sight.

ALSO READ: India And China Hold High-Level Talks In Beijing To Strengthen Border Cooperation

 

