Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Anti-War Protesters Clash With Police Outside Australian Weapons Convention

Anti-war protesters clashed with police Wednesday outside a military arms convention in the Australian city of Melbourne. Protesters hurled bottles, rocks, and horse manure, a police statement said.

Anti-war protesters clashed with police Wednesday outside a military arms convention in the Australian city of Melbourne. Protesters hurled bottles, rocks, and horse manure, a police statement said. They also sprayed officers with liquid irritants, some of which had been identified as acid, police said.

Police retaliated with pepper spray, flash distraction devices, and foam baton rounds. These rounds are designed to inflict pain without penetrating the skin.

At least 24 officers required medical treatment. Police have arrested 33 protesters for offenses including assault, arson, and blocking roadways.

Victoria Police is appalled at the behavior of some of the protesters, the statement said, referring to the Victoria state force.

Around 1,800 police officers have been deployed to a Melbourne convention center where the Land Forces International Land Defense Exposition is taking place through Friday. Some of the convention attendees were also assaulted, police said.

Witnesses reported protesters throwing rocks, horse manure, and tomatoes at police horses and officers with shields and wearing riot gear. A police officer on horseback was seen striking a protester with a riding crop.

A line of police was also seen forcing protesters away from the convention center.

Police said some protesters had targeted horses, but no animals sustained serious injuries.

Roads have been closed, and traffic was disrupted by the protesters organized by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups. Organizers had hoped up to 25,000 protesters would turn out.

