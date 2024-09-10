Antony Blinken to Seek Support for Ukraine in High-Level Meetings with UK Officials in London

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other key officials in London.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other key officials in London on Tuesday. The high-profile visit will center on several critical topics, including ongoing support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia and the international response to the Middle East situation.

During his meetings with Starmer and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken will address a range of issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific region and the AUKUS defense pact involving the U.S., Australia, and Britain, according to the State Department.

Iranian Denials and EU Concerns

Blinken’s visit comes amid tensions over recent reports concerning Iran’s role in the conflict in Ukraine. Last week, CNN and the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. This information has been described as “credible” by a European Union spokesperson. However, a senior Iranian official has denied these allegations, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical situation.

The Ukrainian Conflict and International Support

The war in Ukraine, which began with Russia’s invasion in 2022, has resulted in significant casualties and destruction. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions displaced, and numerous cities reduced to rubble. Despite ongoing conflict, Russian forces have made incremental advances in eastern Ukraine. Recently, Ukrainian troops launched a major assault on Russian territory, capturing part of the Kursk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly called on Western nations to provide additional long-range missiles and to lift restrictions on their use, particularly for targeting airfields within Russia.

UK Arms Export Suspension and U.S. Pressure

Blinken’s visit also follows Britain’s recent decision to suspend certain arms export licenses with Israel due to concerns over equipment potentially used in the Gaza conflict. This move adds to the pressure on the Biden administration, which is facing criticism from some quarters to reconsider arms deliveries to Israel, a key ally in the Middle East.

UK-US Strategic Dialogue

While in London, Blinken and Lammy are expected to initiate discussions on a new UK-US Strategic Dialogue. This dialogue aims to strengthen bilateral ties and focus on critical areas such as defense, security, Europe, Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.

“In a more volatile and insecure world, it is even more important that we are highly aligned nations,” Lammy stated ahead of the meeting, underscoring the importance of robust international cooperation in addressing global challenges.