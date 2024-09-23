Anura Kumara Dissanayake Wins Sri Lankan Presidency, Signaling Historic Shift from Political Establishment

Leftist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake achieved a historic victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential election on Sunday, September 22, 2024, marking a significant break from the country’s long-dominant political establishment. Dissanayake, who represents the National People’s Power (NPP) alliance, was declared the President-elect by the Election Commission after a second vote count, a first in Sri Lankan election history, which involved the addition of preference votes.

The preferential vote count became necessary as neither Dissanayake nor his main challenger, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, achieved the 50% plus one majority required to win outright in the first round. Dissanayake ultimately secured 42.31% of the vote, while Premadasa followed with 32.76%. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe came in third with less than 20% of the vote.

This election, the first since the devastating economic crisis of 2022, saw 35 other candidates participate, including Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Tamil candidate P. Ariyanethiran.

A Victory for the JVP-Led Coalition

An opposition legislator from Colombo, Dissanayake’s candidacy was supported by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a Marxist-Leninist party. The NPP coalition’s win reflects widespread dissatisfaction with Sri Lanka’s traditional political parties and a growing demand for change following the 2022 economic crash. Dissanayake, known popularly as “AKD,” has promised to end the endemic corruption that has plagued Sri Lankan politics for decades and to usher in a new political culture.

This election marks a historic departure from the past, as Dissanayake becomes the first president with no ties to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) or the United National Party (UNP)—parties that have shaped Sri Lankan politics for over 70 years.

A Mandate for Change

Dissanayake’s landslide victory is a stark contrast to his previous presidential run in 2019, when he garnered only 3.16% of the vote. His 2024 win demonstrates the electorate’s overwhelming desire for a clean break from the political establishment and their frustration with the handling of the 2022 economic crisis.

University of Jaffna academic Mahendran Thiruvarangan described the election results as “a positive outcome” for the nation. “The NPP is a political formation that represents some of the core demands of the Aragayala [people’s struggle of 2022]. Their victory is reason for optimism,” he told The Hindu.

Political scientist Pradeep Peiris from the University of Colombo added that the election results reflect a strong anti-establishment sentiment. “What you see is not necessarily support for his specific proposals or policies, but simply an emphatic anti-establishment vote,” he explained. According to Peiris, the election outcome highlights both the potential of Sri Lankan democracy and its limitations, as the new leader will face “humongous challenges” in implementing meaningful reforms.

Challenges Ahead for the President-Elect

Despite the sweeping victory, observers note that Dissanayake’s leadership will face significant hurdles in transforming Sri Lanka’s political system and addressing the nation’s pressing economic challenges. While the NPP currently holds only three seats in the 225-member Parliament, the upcoming general elections will test whether the new president can build the legislative majority necessary to govern effectively.

“It may not be easy to garner a parliamentary majority,” noted Peiris. “Unlike in a presidential election, people have many considerations in a parliamentary election, where the distance between the voter and candidate is much less. They look at factors like class, caste, religion, ethnicity, and patronage networks.”

Dissanayake will also need to meet the urgent expectations of Sri Lanka’s rural population, many of whom continue to suffer from the effects of the 2022 economic collapse. “It will be very important for the new leader to address rural voters’ expectation of urgent relief from economic distress,” Thiruvarangan emphasized.

A Vision for National Unity and Progress

Following his victory, Dissanayake took to social media to express his vision for the future. “We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history,” he said in a message on ‘X’. “This dream can only be realized with a fresh start. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision.” Dissanayake is scheduled to be sworn in as president on Monday, September 23, 2024.

International Support and Congratulations

World leaders were quick to acknowledge Dissanayake’s victory. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations, signaling continued strong ties between the two South Asian nations. “Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR,” Modi said in a message on X.

“I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region,” Modi added, emphasizing the close ties between India and Sri Lanka.