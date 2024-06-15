Apple Becomes Top-Ranked US Public Company by Value, Edges Past Microsoft

Apple has surpassed Microsoft as the most valuable public company in the United States on this Thursday. The announcements to this were made at its annual worldwide developers conference which included generative AI features for its iPhones that had sent its stock on a bull run.

The market capitalization of Apple came to a close at approximately 3.29 trillion Dollars, which is above Microsofts 3.28 trillion dollars. Apple saw a rise of 0.6 per cent in its shares on Thursday and has bounced 8.8 per cent so far this week.

On the contrary, Microsoft shares saw a rise of only 0.1 per cent. Apple’s bounce back comes a week after the chip industry giant Nvidia surpassed it and became the second-largest public company in the US. Nvidia now holds the third position after Microsoft.

iOS 18 Unleashed

The new operating system by Apple introduces features like Apple Intelligence, which leverages an individual’s personal context to deliver results that are most relevant and helpful.

It comes with new writing tools and language capabilities that can help in writing, summarizing large texts and prioritising notifications. Furthermore, it has introduced the concept of Genmoji for conversations. Individuals can create images and express themselves or revisit favourite moments with their own memory movies. The capabilities of Siri have also been Enhanced with a richer understanding of language and the individual’s personal context.

Further, there are personalization changes that have also been introduced with a New look for App icons with much sleeker widgets with a darker look.

This marks Apple’s entry into the realm of AI-powered functionalities that have been revolutionizing the tech industry in recent times. Even Siri is receiving a significant upgrade, the most substantial since the voice assistant first debuted 13 years ago.

