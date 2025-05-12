Apple Park To Abraj Al Bait: The World’s 10 Most Expensive Buildings Where Luxury, Vision, and Billions Collide

While Burj Khalifa might be the most recognizable skyscraper on Earth, it surprisingly doesn’t make the list of the top 10 most expensive buildings. That’s because there are other mega-structures that not only cost more to build but also serve unique purposes

From futuristic towers reaching into the sky to luxurious complexes that redefine extravagance, some buildings around the world are not just feats of engineering—they’re symbols of ambition, money, and identity. While Burj Khalifa might be the most recognizable skyscraper on Earth, it surprisingly doesn’t make the list of the top 10 most expensive buildings. That’s because there are other mega-structures that not only cost more to build but also serve unique purposes—from religious tourism to high-tech innovation.

Let’s take a closer look at the ten costliest buildings ever built and why they carry such staggering price tags.

1. Hudson Yards, New York City – $25 Billion

Hudson Yards is more like a mini city than just a single building. Sprawling across Manhattan’s West Side, this mega-project has been under construction in phases since 2020 and includes 16 buildings. From stylish condos and office towers to shopping malls and arts centres, it’s designed to transform how New Yorkers live and work.

Back in 2015, developers secured a jaw-dropping $5 billion for just one skyscraper—30 Hudson Yards. Today, the entire development is estimated to have cost around $25 billion. The finished space can accommodate around 55,000 workers and includes 4,000 residential apartments.

2. Abraj Al Bait, Mecca – $15 Billion

Towering over the holy city of Mecca, the Abraj Al Bait complex was built by the Saudi government specifically to serve the millions of pilgrims who travel there each year. The structure includes seven skyscrapers, but the main attraction is the Makkah Royal Clock Tower.

Standing at a height of 1,972 feet, the tower features a crescent-shaped spire and houses a luxury hotel with breathtaking views of the Masjid al-Haram—the largest mosque in the world. Inside, there’s also an astronomy centre and an observation deck. The massive clock on the tower lights up with 21,000 green and white LEDs, making it one of the most iconic sights in the city.

3. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore – $5.5 Billion

Marina Bay Sands is more than just a hotel—it’s an entire entertainment universe stacked into one structure. Designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie, the building was completed in 2010 at a cost of $5.5 billion.

The structure features three 55-storey towers topped with a giant boat-shaped SkyPark that includes an observation deck and the world’s longest elevated infinity pool. The building also includes a museum, a massive casino, a convention centre, an indoor ice rink, and over 270 shops and restaurants.

4. SoFi Stadium, California – $5 Billion

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is one of the most expensive stadiums ever built, costing roughly $5 billion. The dream project of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, it spans 3.1 million square feet and seats over 70,000 people.

Construction wasn’t smooth, with delays caused by bad weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, and even the tragic deaths of two workers. After four years of development, the stadium finally opened its doors. One of its most notable features is the curved, open-air roof that keeps the look modern while allowing fresh air to flow through.

5. Apple Park, Cupertino – $5 Billion+

Often referred to as the “spaceship” because of its sleek, circular design, Apple Park serves as Apple Inc.’s headquarters. Located in Cupertino, California, this eco-conscious building is both futuristic and functional.

When planning started, the budget was set at $3 billion. But due to high-end features like specially curved glass walls and an emphasis on green energy, the cost ballooned to more than $5 billion. The campus spans 2.8 million square feet and houses around 12,000 employees.

6. The Palace of the Parliament, Romania – $3.9 Billion

This massive government building in Bucharest has a dark and controversial history. Ordered by former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu in 1984, it required demolishing about 20% of the city and relocating 40,000 people.

Built with help from more than 700 architects and 20,000 workers, it features luxurious materials like marble, gold-covered ceilings, and giant crystal chandeliers. It was designed to impress—and intimidate. The boulevard in front of it was made wider than the Champs-Élysées in Paris, just to make a statement.

7. The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas – $3.9 Billion

Unlike the usual loud and flashy casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan was built with elegance in mind. Costing about $3.9 billion, this 50-storey resort is full of luxury features.

One unique detail is that it has windows—unusual for casinos—so guests can tell whether it’s day or night. Inside, the Chandelier Bar is a standout attraction, draped with 2 million sparkling crystals across three glamorous levels.

8. One World Trade Center, New York – $3.8 Billion

Built as a symbol of resilience after the 9/11 attacks, the One World Trade Center stands at a symbolic 1,776 feet tall—marking the year of American independence. Completed in 2014, it cost around $3.8 billion.

Designed by architect David Childs, the building includes a sky lobby that offers sweeping views of New York City. It’s both a tribute and a testament to progress.

9. Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi – $3 Billion

Built not for royalty but for wealthy tourists, the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi redefines luxury. This grand hotel spans over 2 million square feet but has just 394 rooms—each lavishly designed.

The interiors are draped with gold leaf and Swarovski crystal chandeliers. Even the ceilings are gilded, and the gold has to be replaced regularly to keep the sparkle alive. The hotel has hosted many celebrities and was even featured in the film Furious 7.

10. Wynn Resort, Las Vegas – $2.7 Billion

After making a name with the Bellagio, casino mogul Steve Wynn created this namesake resort, which cost $2.7 billion to build. The Wynn is known for its curved design and luxurious interiors.

The resort has over 2,700 rooms, 1,800+ slot machines, and even a Michelin-starred restaurant. Designer Roger Thomas crafted a dream-like space with rich carpets and floating parasols. One unique touch? The custom scents throughout the resort, personally created by Wynn himself to give guests specific emotional experiences.