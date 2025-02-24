After meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump hinted at Apple’s investment plans, attributing the decision to his tariff policies.

Apple Inc. announced plans to invest $500 billion in expanding its operations across the United States over the next four years. This substantial investment aims to create 20,000 jobs and strengthen its domestic supply chain, a strategic move that could help the tech giant avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

Investment Announcement Amid Tariff Concerns

The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 10% tariff on all imports from China, a move that significantly impacts Apple, as the company sources many of its products, including iPhones, from Chinese manufacturers.

After meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump hinted at Apple’s investment plans, attributing the decision to his tariff policies.

Trump Credits Tariffs for Apple’s Investment

Trump claimed that Apple’s investment was a direct result of his administration’s trade policies. Speaking about his conversation with Tim Cook, Trump stated, “He’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars… And others, too, a lot of chip makers coming in, a lot of automakers coming in.”

The President later expressed gratitude to Cook and Apple in a post on Truth Social, taking credit for the investment by stating, “The reason, faith in what we are doing, without witch (sic), they wouldn’t be investing ten cents.”

Apple has been working on diversifying its supply chain to reduce dependence on China, especially after facing production challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent investments include establishing a Mac Pro production facility in Texas and collaborating with TSMC on a chip manufacturing plant in Arizona.

The Arizona facility is supported by $6.6 billion from a bipartisan bill passed under President Biden’s administration to boost US chip manufacturing. Despite these domestic investments, Apple continues to expand production in India and Vietnam.

Commitment to American Innovation and Job Creation

In an official statement, Tim Cook expressed confidence in American innovation, stating, “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future.”

The company highlighted that it would partner with manufacturers across all 50 states to enhance production in US facilities.

As part of the investment, Apple will establish an AI and smart manufacturing academy in Detroit to support small- and medium-sized businesses.

Additionally, Apple plans to begin production of servers in Houston later this year. These servers, crucial to Apple Intelligence—the company’s artificial intelligence products—were previously manufactured outside the US. The 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility is scheduled to open in 2026, creating thousands of jobs.

Data Center Expansion and Media Production Investments

Not all of the $500 billion investment is focused on hardware production. Apple will also expand data center capacity in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada, and invest in corporate facilities and the production of Apple TV+ shows in 20 states.

By significantly increasing its US investments, Apple aims to bolster its supply chain resilience, reduce dependency on Chinese manufacturing, and navigate the challenges posed by new tariffs.

This strategy also aligns with Apple’s vision for growth and innovation while creating a significant number of jobs in the US.