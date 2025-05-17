Apple Users Could Get A Share of $95 Million Siri Privacy Settlement — Here’s How To File a Claim

Apple is settling a class action lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple, over claims that its Siri assistant recorded users without consent. If you’ve owned a Siri-enabled device since 2014, you may be eligible for compensation.

Apple settles $95M Siri privacy lawsuit. Users with Siri-enabled devices since 2014 may be eligible for a payout. Here's how to claim.

If you’ve owned an Apple device since 2014, you could be entitled to compensation from a $95 million class action settlement. The case revolves around claims that Apple’s Siri voice assistant recorded users without their consent.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the lawsuit, Apple’s stance, and how eligible users can file for compensation.

What Sparked the Lawsuit?

The lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple, was filed in 2021 in a California federal court. Plaintiffs alleged that Apple’s Siri-enabled devices recorded private conversations due to unintended activations of the voice assistant.

According to the complaint, “confidential or private communications were allegedly obtained by Apple and/or shared with third parties as a result of an unintended Siri activation.”

A 2019 Guardian report was cited in the case, revealing that third-party contractors working for Apple had access to Siri recordings, which occasionally included sensitive or private user information.

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that these recordings were shared with advertisers and subsequently used for targeted advertising purposes, without users’ knowledge or consent.

Apple’s Response to the Allegations

While a settlement has been agreed upon, Apple continues to deny any wrongdoing.

A statement on the official settlement website reads, “Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful.”

Who Is Eligible for the Apple Settlement?

Eligibility for a payout applies to anyone who owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024.

According to the official legal notice, “If you owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device and experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, you should read this Notice as it may impact your legal rights.”

The qualifying devices include:

iPhones

iPads

Apple Watches

MacBooks

iMacs

HomePods

iPod touches

Apple TVs

Claimants must swear under oath that they “experienced at least one unintended Siri activation” and that it “occurred during a conversation intended to be confidential or private.”

How Much Could You Receive?

Eligible users may receive up to $20 per device, though the final amount will depend on the number of claims submitted.

Yes. The settlement allows claims for a maximum of five devices per person, with a cap of $100 per individual.

How and When to Submit a Apple Settlement Claim

To submit a claim, visit the Lopez Voice Assistant Settlement website. You can file using a claim identification code sent via email or postcard. If you did not receive a code, you may still file a new claim.

The deadline to submit your claim is July 2, 2025.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, at 9:00 AM PDT.

