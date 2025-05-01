Apple’s Big Bet on India: CEO Tim Cook Says Majority of US iPhones To Be Sourced From Here

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that India will soon be the primary source for iPhones sold in the U.S., as the company navigates shifting global production dynamics. This move follows ongoing challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and reciprocal duties from China.

While iPhones manufactured in China still dominate US shipments, Apple has been ramping up its production efforts in India. This shift comes as a response to challenges posed by tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, as well as reciprocal duties from China, which created difficulties for the tech giant.

Tariff Impact and Financial Projections

Apple’s recent first-quarter earnings surpassed expectations, but Cook remains cautious about the impact of tariffs on the company’s bottom line. In the current quarter, Cook anticipates that the ongoing US tariffs could lead to losses of up to $900 million.

“We are not able to precisely estimate the impact of tariffs, as we are uncertain of potential future actions prior to the end of the quarter,” Cook explained. “Assuming the current global tariff rates, policies and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add $900 million to our costs,” he added.

In addition to the shift in iPhone production, Cook also highlighted that Vietnam would serve as the country of origin for nearly all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods sold in the United States. This move underscores Apple’s strategy to diversify its manufacturing and reduce its reliance on China.

Apple’s Growing Presence in India

Apple’s expansion in India is evident in its significant increase in production. Over the past year, the company assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, marking an impressive 60 percent increase in production. This growth signals Apple’s deliberate move away from China as its primary manufacturing and assembly hub.

Despite temporary exemptions on electronics goods like smartphones and computers from the Trump administration’s tariffs, Apple continues to face challenges. The exemption did not cover the separate 20 percent duty on China, which was imposed as part of the effort to pressure Beijing to take action on fentanyl trafficking.

Market Position in India

Apple has also gained considerable traction in the Indian smartphone market, where it now holds a nearly 8 percent share. According to Bloomberg, the company’s sales, primarily driven by iPhones, reached nearly $8 billion in fiscal year 2024, reflecting the growing demand for Apple products in India.

