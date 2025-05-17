Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit

Arab leaders issued their sharpest condemnations yet of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza at a summit in Baghdad on Saturday, calling for an immediate end to the war and accusing Israel of attempting to forcibly expel Palestinians from the enclave, Reuters reported.

The summit followed an intensified Israeli bombardment that has reportedly killed hundreds of Palestinians since Thursday, marking one of the deadliest episodes since a fragile truce collapsed in March. The escalation coincided with the conclusion of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East tour on Friday.

According to the report, Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi, a key regional mediator in the Gaza conflict, accused Israel of committing “systematic crimes” aimed at “obliterating and annihilating” the Palestinians and “ending their existence in the Gaza Strip.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who hosted the summit, went further, labelling Israel’s actions as “genocide,” as reported by Reuters.

The summit was also addressed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who reportedly said that “nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

The conflict reignited in March when Israel resumed its military campaign and imposed a total blockade on Gaza, following the collapse of a six-week ceasefire. Israel has maintained that its operations target Hamas members who, it says, embed themselves among civilians—an accusation that Hamas has denied.

Israel’s stated objective is the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, following the group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israeli communities that reportedly killed around 1,200 people and resulted in more than 250 hostages being taken.

ALSO READ: Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

