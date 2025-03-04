Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Arab Leaders Meet Again to Discuss Alternative to Trump's Gaza 'Riviera' Plan

Leaders are gathering in Cairo today to discuss an alternative to Trump's plan to assume control of Gaza and displace its Palestinian population.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling it a “fresh idea”.


Arab world leaders are gathering in Cairo today to discuss an alternative to US President Donald Trump’s plan to assume control of war-ravaged Gaza and displace its Palestinian population. The Arab Summit on the Strip’s reconstruction comes just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again backed Trump’s plan, calling it “visionary and innovative,” the Guardian reported.

Last month, Trump sparked controversy by posting an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account, portraying Gaza as a luxury resort. According to a CNN report, the video, which features a golden statue of Trump, a hummus-eating, dancing Elon Musk, and American and Israeli leaders relaxing on a beach, promotes his proposal to expel 2.1 million Palestinians and transform Gaza into a “Riviera” owned by the US.

“No more tunnels, no more fear,” a voice could be heard sinning those words over a dance beat. “Trump Gaza is finally here!”

Palestinians, along with several Arab world leaders and the US partners, have condemned Trump’s proposal, calling it a “serious violation of international law.”

Arab leaders met in Riyadh for the first time last month to discuss a response to Trump’s plan.

UN estimates, meanwhile, have pegged the reconstruction cost for war-torn Gaza at more than $53 billion.

Reacting to the video, PA Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shaheen said, “We have tried displacement before, and it will not happen again,” referring to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced during the Arab-Israeli war of 1948, which led to the creation of Israel.

Israel’s Defense Minister thanks US for ‘Accelerating Shipments of Weapons’

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz spoke with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday, whom he thanked for Trump’s support for accelerating shipments of weapons and security equipment to Israel, and for his commitment to the “strong alliance between the countries.”

Katz said that Israel had agreed to the outline proposed by the President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and stressed the need to return all the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza and to destroy the Hamas regime there.

The Minister reviewed with the Secretary Hegseth the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) activities in Judea and Samaria, emphasising the importance of the security areas Israel’s military established in Lebanon and Syria, and thanked America for its support.

ALSO READ: Pause in US Military Aid To Ukraine Makes Peace ‘More Distant’, Says France

Filed under

Arab world Cairo Palestine US President Donald Trump

