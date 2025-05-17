Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
  Arab Leaders Vow to Rebuild Gaza, Push for Ceasefire at Baghdad Summit

Arab Leaders Vow to Rebuild Gaza, Push for Ceasefire at Baghdad Summit

Arab Leaders Vow to Rebuild Gaza, Push for Ceasefire at Baghdad Summit

Arab leaders meeting in Baghdad on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and pledged substantial support for the reconstruction of the war-torn territory once hostilities end, The Associated Press reported.

The summit, hosted in Iraq’s capital, brought together key regional players, including Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The meeting also saw in attendance international guests such as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who urged the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and demanded the continued flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Guterres added that the UN rejects any “forced displacement” of Palestinians.

The summit came amid renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza, which have intensified since the breakdown of a temporary ceasefire with Hamas in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised further escalation, declaring his aim to destroy Hamas.

“This genocide has reached levels of ugliness not seen in all conflicts throughout history,” Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a speech condemning the violence, according to AP. Al-Sudani also announced that Iraq would establish an Arab fund to support Gaza’s recovery, pledging $20 million for Gaza and an additional $20 million for Lebanon, as reported by The Associated Press.

President El-Sisi emphasised Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, reportedly saying, “Egypt, in coordination with Qatar and the U.S., is exerting intense efforts to reach a ceasefire,” adding that those efforts had already contributed to the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander. He also revealed that Egypt plans to host an international reconstruction conference for Gaza “once the aggression stops.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza and for militant groups to surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority. Hamas has governed the coastal enclave since 2007 after seizing power from Abbas’ Western-backed administration, and multiple reconciliation attempts have since failed.

The Baghdad summit followed a high-profile visit to the region by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the week. Although Trump’s tour did not yield a new ceasefire agreement, it drew significant attention when he met with newly installed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, promising to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria. Al-Sharaa, a former insurgent who once fought against U.S. forces in Iraq, did not attend the Baghdad summit, sending Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani instead.

An Iraqi official, speaking anonymously, told AP that Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani visited Baghdad ahead of the summit, relaying messages in support of ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations and Iran’s request for the lifting of sanctions.

In March, an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo endorsed a Gaza reconstruction plan that emphasised preserving the enclave’s population of roughly two million residents without displacement. Saturday’s summit reinforced that commitment while placing additional political pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

 

