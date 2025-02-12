Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has strongly opposed any displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, calling such a move "unacceptable" for the region. Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, he emphasized that attempts to remove Palestinians from their homeland would not be tolerated.

Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’


Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has strongly opposed any displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, calling such a move “unacceptable” for the region. Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, he emphasized that attempts to remove Palestinians from their homeland would not be tolerated.

“The focus today is on Gaza, and tomorrow it will shift to the West Bank with the objective of emptying Palestine of its historical inhabitants,” Aboul Gheit stated. “It’s unacceptable for the Arab world, which has fought this idea for 100 years.”

Concerns Over US-Backed Plans

His remarks came in response to reports that the United States, under former President Donald Trump’s administration, had considered plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. This proposal has been widely condemned across the Arab world, with leaders and organizations expressing strong opposition to any forced displacement.

Aboul Gheit reiterated the Arab world’s long-standing stance against such measures, saying, “After resisting this for 100 years, we Arabs are not about to capitulate in any way now because we have not suffered a political, military, or cultural defeat.”

Historical Context and Regional Impact

The displacement of Palestinians has been a deeply contentious issue for over a century. The Arab League, along with other international bodies, has consistently opposed any attempts to remove Palestinians from their ancestral lands, citing the historical and humanitarian implications.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has intensified discussions around Palestinian displacement, with growing concerns that international pressure and military actions could force thousands to leave their homes. However, Aboul Gheit made it clear that the Arab world remains firm in its opposition to such plans.

Unified Arab Stance Against Forced Displacement

Arab nations have consistently resisted any proposals that undermine Palestinian sovereignty and the rights of its people. Many regional leaders have echoed Aboul Gheit’s sentiments, warning against any moves that could destabilize the Middle East further.

As discussions on the future of Gaza and the West Bank continue, the Arab League remains committed to defending Palestinian rights and ensuring that any resolution respects the historical and political realities of the region. Aboul Gheit’s strong remarks serve as a reminder of the unwavering stance of the Arab world on this critical issue.

