Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Archbishop Justin Welby Steps Down As Head Of Church Of England Amid Abuse Controversy

Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury Resigns After Scathing Report on Handling Abuse Scandal within Church of England. Under mounting pressure and public outcry

Archbishop Justin Welby Steps Down As Head Of Church Of England Amid Abuse Controversy

Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury Resigns After Scathing Report on Handling Abuse Scandal within Church of England. Under mounting pressure and public outcry, Archbishop Justin Welby finally resigned over his failure to expose earlier when the abuse that the young boys had suffered at the hands of John Smyth in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Makin Report and Rising Pressure for Accountability

Welby said he sought permission from King Charles to step down, acknowledging the church’s delayed response to the horrific abuses perpetrated by Smyth. The abuses are said to involve up to 130 victims in the summer camps where Smyth served as a lay preacher and barrister in his hands.

The Makin Review, an independent report, was scathing against the church for failing to report Smyth to the authorities when the church first became aware of sexual abuse. The report showed that it was a lost opportunity to have Smyth held accountable since Welby was informed of the allegations in 2013. Welby admitted in his resignation letter that he had made a mistake by thinking police action had been enough in the first instance.

“When I was told in 2013 and that the police had been informed, I thought mistakenly that a proper conclusion would follow,” Welby wrote. He accepted the severe inability to act and held himself responsible for the excessive length of time that the victims had to endure: “It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatizing period between 2013 and 2024,” he said.

Long History of Abuse and Failure to Act:

The scandal centers on John Smyth, an unordained church barrister, who ran these abusive “summer camps” in which he sadistically and sexually motivatedly beat up young boys. The abuse allegedly continued into the 1980s in Africa where it is said another 85 to 100 boys met with him there. He died in 2018 while under investigation, but he was never brought to justice.

Welby’s resignation came in the wake of the investigations, including the Makin Review, which ended by deeming the handling of the abuse cases by the church as woefully inadequate. According to Makin’s report, Welby and the church authorities could have prevented the further abuse if they had acted on the initial reports that started emerging in the 2010s.

Church Heads’ Reactions After Welby’s Resignation

It is a big step towards rectifying the deep systemic concerns within the Church of England as it would relate to Archbishop Welby’s resignation. Lead safeguarding bishop Dr. Joanne Grenfell, who is the Bishop of Stepney, finds that while she understood his need to go down, there is much yet to be done in reforming the church. “It is now for others to take up the baton,” Grenfell said.

The Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley added that Welby’s position became untenable following the release of the Makin report. According to her, the church must regain public trust, especially on matters concerning abuse and safeguarding. “It’s very difficult for the Church of England to continue to claim a moral voice when we cannot even manage our own house with regard to something as critically important as abuse,” Hartley said.

A Call for Reform and Accountability

In his resignation letter, Welby, 68, described the deep damage done to the victims. “As I step down, I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse,” he wrote. He also said by resigning he wanted to express the commitment of the Church of England toward reforming and creating a safer environment for everyone.

His departure date is yet to be known but would be confirmed after reviewing his remaining responsibilities in the Anglican Communion, said Welby.

ALSO READ: India-Russia Trade To Hit $100 Billion Before 2030 Despite Imbalances

Filed under

Archbishop Justin Welby Church of England scandal
Advertisement

Also Read

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

Entertainment

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox