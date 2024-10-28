Are Costumes The New Target? Heavy Police Presence Stifles Shanghai Celebrations

A significant police response has overshadowed Halloween celebrations in Shanghai, viewed by many as an effort by authorities to curb large public gatherings and expressions of individuality.

Dispersing Costumed Revelers

Reports indicate that police actively dispersed crowds of costumed participants on the streets of Shanghai, with images of apparent arrests circulating widely on social media. Eyewitness accounts reveal that onlookers observed police escorting individuals in costumes into vans, while some party-goers reported being compelled to remove their makeup at a police station.

Despite no official ban on Halloween festivities, rumors of an impending crackdown emerged earlier in the month. This follows last year’s events, where revelers donned costumes that mocked the government, including outfits representing a giant surveillance camera and Covid testers.

Tensions Rise in Zhongshan Park

Footage shared online depicted attendees dressed as popular comic book characters, like Batman and Deadpool, facing police intervention. An eyewitness described a vibrant atmosphere in Zhongshan Park, stating, “Every time someone new showed up on the scene, everyone would go, ‘Wow that’s cool’ and laugh.” However, this festive mood quickly shifted around 10 PM local time when additional police arrived to cordon off the area.

As the crowd dispersed, attendees were reportedly instructed to remove all headgear, with those exiting a particular point being explicitly told they could not remain in costume. One observer recounted a confrontation between a man and police as he attempted to enter the park.

A Climate of Fear and Control

Another resident noted the overwhelming police presence, suggesting that the number of officers taking down details of those in costume exceeded the number of revelers. “Shanghai is not supposed to be like this,” they remarked. “It has always been very tolerant.”

The authorities have remained silent regarding the heavy police presence during Halloween. However, whispers of a crackdown have been prevalent in recent days. Business owners in Shanghai, including those running coffee shops and bars, reportedly received notices discouraging Halloween events.

University Warnings and Surveillance

In a concerning development, some universities issued warnings to students regarding participation in gatherings. A student from a well-known institution shared that school authorities had recently advised against attending events. Following this, the student received a call from a counselor inquiring about their activities, cautioning that if they did participate, they should not disclose their affiliation with the university.

Notices from another Shanghai university encouraged students to “reduce participation in big and small gatherings in the near future.”

Historical Context of Costume Crackdowns

This isn’t the first instance of authorities cracking down on costume-related gatherings. In 2014, police in Beijing threatened to arrest individuals wearing Halloween-themed costumes on the metro, citing concerns over crowd control.

This year’s heightened enforcement occurs against the backdrop of the White Paper Protest movement, which gained traction in November 2022 when crowds gathered in Shanghai to commemorate fire victims. These gatherings quickly evolved into widespread demonstrations against the government’s COVID-19 policies, representing a notable challenge to the Chinese government’s authority.

