Are India And China At Peace? Modi And Xi Emphasize ‘Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect’ In Historic Talks

The much anticipated meet between the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping finally took place today on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia. This is the first time both the leaders have come face to face in five years.

The much anticipated meet between the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping finally took place today on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia. This is the first time both the leaders have come face to face in five years. The last structured meeting between the two parties happened in Mallapuram in October 2019, which was months before both the countries got engaged in a stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

What was discussed?

The meeting between the leaders of the two largest economies holds great importance, as the outcome from the meeting would impact the overall international environment, and was being duly observed by global communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years on Wednesday. They expressed a shared commitment to fostering a “peaceful and stable” relationship, emphasizing the importance of maturity and mutual respect, while also endorsing an agreement aimed at resolving the longstanding border disputes in eastern Ladakh.

In his address to Prime Minister Modi, the Chinese counterpart highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two largest economies and said, “China and India are both ancient civilizations major developing countries and important members of the global south. Both countries are in a crucial phase in our respective modernization endeavours. It best serves the fundamental interests of our two countries and peoples for both sides to keep to the trend of history and the right direction of our bilateral relations, it’s important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke shortly after the Chinese counterpart’s address and highlighted that the importance of the relationship between both countries is not just for the people but also for global peace, stability and development. Prime Minister Modi further spoke on the recent agreement that was concluded between both the parties over the border conflict in LAC and said, “We welcome the agreement reached on the issues that have arisen along the border in the past four years. Maintaining peace and stability at the border should remain our priority, and mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity should be the foundation of our relations.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a media briefing that “PM Modi and President Xi instructed the special representatives to meet at an early date and continue their efforts”. “Both PM Modi and President Xi stressed that with maturity and wisdom, and by showing mutual respect, India and China can have a peaceful and stable relationship,” he added.

Are India and China now at peace?

India has successfully navigated the complex task of persuading a steadfast China to return to the pre-Galwan clash patrolling agreements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This development is particularly noteworthy given China’s stubbornness over India’s demand for the status quo for the past four years, making this diplomatic and military achievement all the more significant.

The disengagement agreement follows 17 rounds of discussions through a working mechanism and 21 rounds of military dialogue. “What it will entail is that in the pending areas under discussion, patrolling and grazing activities, wherever applicable, will revert to the situation as it existed in 2020,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, reflecting the sentiments expressed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at a recent media event.

The new accord is particularly beneficial for India from a military perspective. It allows Indian troops to resume patrolling up to their former points in Depsang and Demchok—two key areas of contention that had yet to be resolved. Other disputes have already been addressed in regions like Gogra-Hot Springs, Pangong Lake, and Galwan Valley, where intense confrontations led to casualties on both sides.

The recent agreement brings a renewed sense of optimism for addressing the larger territorial disputes between India and China, which stem from their differing interpretations of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This line signifies areas under physical control rather than formal territorial ownership.

Stretching over 3,488 km, the border between India and China is fraught with tension. China claims around 90,000 sq km of Indian territory, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, India asserts that 38,000 sq km in the contested Aksai Chin region is an essential part of Ladakh. India has long upheld that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable” part of the nation.

Modi and Xi Meet After G20 Summit No-Show

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the surprising decision to skip the G20 summit in New Delhi, breaking a pattern of regular participation. This choice seemed to stem from recent developments during the Beidaihe meeting, where retired party elders reportedly “reprimanded” him, raising concerns about China’s growing political, economic, and social challenges. The absence of influential figures like former President Jiang Zemin and Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, underscored a significant shift in the political landscape.

By not attending the summit, Xi appeared to be trying to “avoid losing face” amid rising tensions related to a struggling economy and strained international relations. As Premier Li prepared to represent China at the summit, Xi’s absence highlighted the complex pressures he faced during this critical time.

Meanwhile, Modi and Xi have not held formal talks since their last summit in October 2019 in Mamallapuram. Although they attended various multilateral events, their interactions were minimal. They had brief exchanges at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022 and again at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg the following August. Xi’s decision to skip the G20 in New Delhi was seen as another setback in their diplomatic relations.

Despite this, diplomatic efforts began to pick up in recent months. After a meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries in July, they agreed to step up discussions aimed at easing border tensions. The prolonged standoff had led New Delhi to scrutinize Chinese investments more closely, halt direct flights between the two nations, and limit visa issuance for Chinese nationals. The agreement reached this week regarding military patrols along the border represented a significant step forward in stabilizing their relationship.

The way forward

The recent meeting between Modi and Xi, coupled with the new agreements on border patrols, marks a significant step toward stabilizing India-China relations. This dialogue reflects a commitment to addressing longstanding territorial disputes and fostering mutual respect, offering hope for improved cooperation between the two nations. As both leaders navigate complex political landscapes, their discussions could pave the way for enhanced stability and collaboration in the region.

ALSO READ: How Are US Elections Different from Indian Elections? A Comprehensive Breakdown