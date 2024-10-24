Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Are Menendez Brothers FINALLY Getting Free From Prison? Here’s What We Know

In May 2023, appellate attorney Cliff Gardner filed a habeas petition challenging the convictions, citing a 1988 letter from Erik Menendez to a cousin that allegedly described abuse by his father as new evidence.

Are Menendez Brothers FINALLY Getting Free From Prison? Here’s What We Know

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is set to announce a decision on Thursday regarding the potential resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills.

Are Menendez Brothers FINALLY Getting Free From Prison?

District Attorney George Gascón will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to reveal his decision, amid increasing calls to reconsider the brothers’ sentences.

The Menendez brothers were convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, and have been serving life sentences without parole. Gascón’s decision could range from recommending a resentencing or a new trial to leaving the convictions and sentences unchanged.

Gascón disclosed earlier this month that his office had been reviewing the case for about a year, focusing on the brothers’ motives. During their highly publicized trial in 1993, the prosecution argued the murders were financially motivated, while the defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after suffering years of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse by their parents.

Although the brothers admitted to the killings, the prosecution questioned the abuse allegations. A mistrial was declared, and the second trial excluded what the defense called evidence of abuse.

When The Petition Was Challenged

In May 2023, appellate attorney Cliff Gardner filed a habeas petition challenging the convictions, citing a 1988 letter from Erik Menendez to a cousin that allegedly described abuse by his father as new evidence.

Additionally, Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, has accused José Menendez of abusing him, which Gardner argues supports the brothers’ claims and justifies a conviction of first-degree manslaughter instead of murder. This would have led to shorter sentences, potentially allowing the brothers’ release years ago.

Recent Netflix documentaries have brought renewed focus to the case, accelerating Gascón’s review. Some family members have called for the brothers’ release, while Kitty Menendez’s brother, Milton Andersen, opposes resentencing, arguing that the so-called new evidence does not legally justify overturning the convictions, as the murders were premeditated and coldly executed.

ALSO READ: What Is Duloxetine Used For And What Are Its Side Effects? FDA Recalls More Than 7,000 Bottles 

Filed under

hollywood menendez brothers Netflix Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Girl Found Dead In Walmart Store’s Oven In Canada: Disturbing Details Emerge

Indian Girl Found Dead In Walmart Store’s Oven In Canada: Disturbing Details Emerge

Warren Buffett Finally Reveals Who He Is Endorsing In 2024 Election

Warren Buffett Finally Reveals Who He Is Endorsing In 2024 Election

Cyclone Dana Begins Landfall Along Odisha Coast

Cyclone Dana Begins Landfall Along Odisha Coast

Tucker Carlson Says ‘Dad’ Trump Will Give ‘Vigorous Spankings To Bad Girls’

Tucker Carlson Says ‘Dad’ Trump Will Give ‘Vigorous Spankings To Bad Girls’

Battleground Pennsylvania: Trump, Harris Separated By 1 Point In Latest Poll

Battleground Pennsylvania: Trump, Harris Separated By 1 Point In Latest Poll

Entertainment

When Will CID Air On Sony TV? New Teaser Promo After Six Years Makes Fans Nostalgic

When Will CID Air On Sony TV? New Teaser Promo After Six Years Makes Fans

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox