Are Sri Lanka’s Tourist Locations Under Terror Threat? US And Israel Issue Security Warnings

The United States and Israel issued security warnings on Wednesday about a potential attack on tourist spots in Sri Lanka’s coastal region. The U.S. Embassy stated it had “credible information” of a threat targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area.

As a result, the embassy imposed travel restrictions for its personnel in the area and strongly urged American citizens to avoid Arugam Bay until further notice.

Similarly, Israel’s National Security Council released a travel advisory urging Israeli citizens to “immediately leave” Arugam Bay and coastal areas in southern and western Sri Lanka, including Ahangame, Galle, Hikkaduwa, and Weligama, due to “credible terrorism threats.”

The advisory raised the travel alert for these areas to level 4, recommending that tourists either leave the country or head to Colombo, where security forces are more prevalent. Israeli citizens were also advised not to display any symbols or clothing that could identify them as Israeli.

The alerts did not provide further details on the nature of the potential attack. While there have been protests in Sri Lanka against Israel’s actions in Gaza, the country has not experienced a major terrorist attack since the coordinated Easter Sunday bombings in 2019, which targeted churches and luxury hotels, resulting in 270 deaths and 500 injuries.

