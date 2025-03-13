Argentina Erupts In Protest: Retirees And Football Fans Clash With Police Over Pension Cuts

A viral video further fueled public outrage, showing an elderly protester in a football jersey being beaten by police. Another widely shared clip captured a police officer shoving an elderly woman to the ground, leaving her with a bleeding head wound.

At least 15 people were injured and over 100 arrested on Wednesday as violent clashes broke out between protesters and police in the Argentine capital. The demonstration, originally organized by retirees opposing pension cuts, swelled in size when football fans from various clubs joined in solidarity.

Riot police deployed tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons to disperse the crowd, which had gathered near the National Congress to protest the austerity policies of President Javier Milei. Demonstrators, some carrying national flags and images of football legend Diego Maradona, responded by throwing stones and firecrackers.

Argentine police fought running battles Wednesday with hundreds of protesters, including numerous football fans, during an anti-austerity march by pensioners in Buenos Aireshttps://t.co/0YYXMsajkf pic.twitter.com/94DQ9kx74a — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 13, 2025

Escalating Violence and Injuries

Authorities confirmed that among the injured was a police officer who had been shot, while a protester suffered a severe head wound from a tear gas canister. One of the most serious injuries was sustained by photojournalist Pablo Grillo, who was struck by a projectile while documenting the clashes. His father, Fabian Grillo, blamed the government for excessive force.

A viral video further fueled public outrage, showing an elderly protester in a football jersey being beaten by police. Another widely shared clip captured a police officer shoving an elderly woman to the ground, leaving her with a bleeding head wound.

Incendiaron un patrullero en la zona de Av. de Mayo y Santiago del Estero. Así fue el comienzo. 📽️ @diegotedisegno pic.twitter.com/Y46AQmRiX0 — Agencia El Vigía (@AgenciaElVigia) March 12, 2025

Root Causes of the Protests

Retirees have been holding weekly demonstrations against the government’s pension cuts, which have left many struggling to afford basic necessities. Milei’s drastic economic reforms—aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing Argentina’s economy—have included subsidy reductions, mass layoffs, and pension freezes. With nearly 60% of retirees receiving only the minimum pension of approximately $340 per month, frustration has reached a boiling point.

Argentine security forces brutally clash with protesters on Wednesday during a demonstration organized by retirees and joined by football fans, unions, and progressive groups. pic.twitter.com/rZG1c9qP11 — Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) March 13, 2025

On Wednesday, tensions escalated further when the Ministry of Security issued a resolution banning individuals engaged in public disorder from attending football matches. This measure enraged football fans, who viewed it as an attack on their freedoms.

Scenes of Chaos in Buenos Aires

The protests turned into a battleground as riot police on motorbikes and foot patrols attempted to clear the streets. Fires broke out as demonstrators set garbage cans and a police vehicle ablaze, while barricades made of debris blocked key avenues.

Chants of “Milei, garbage, you are the dictatorship!” echoed through the streets, with protesters drawing parallels between Milei’s governance and Argentina’s brutal military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Argentina’s Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, defended the police crackdown, stating on social media: “Our forces are deployed to enforce the protocol: traffic is not cut off, and hooligans are kept on the sidewalk.” However, human rights groups and opposition leaders have condemned the government’s handling of the protests, accusing it of excessive repression.

Meanwhile, anger over economic hardship continues to grow. Many fear that the unrest could intensify in the coming weeks as Argentina’s economic crisis deepens.

