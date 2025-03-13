Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Argentina Erupts In Protest: Retirees And Football Fans Clash With Police Over Pension Cuts

Argentina Erupts In Protest: Retirees And Football Fans Clash With Police Over Pension Cuts

A viral video further fueled public outrage, showing an elderly protester in a football jersey being beaten by police. Another widely shared clip captured a police officer shoving an elderly woman to the ground, leaving her with a bleeding head wound.

Argentina Erupts In Protest: Retirees And Football Fans Clash With Police Over Pension Cuts


At least 15 people were injured and over 100 arrested on Wednesday as violent clashes broke out between protesters and police in the Argentine capital. The demonstration, originally organized by retirees opposing pension cuts, swelled in size when football fans from various clubs joined in solidarity.

Riot police deployed tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons to disperse the crowd, which had gathered near the National Congress to protest the austerity policies of President Javier Milei. Demonstrators, some carrying national flags and images of football legend Diego Maradona, responded by throwing stones and firecrackers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Escalating Violence and Injuries

Authorities confirmed that among the injured was a police officer who had been shot, while a protester suffered a severe head wound from a tear gas canister. One of the most serious injuries was sustained by photojournalist Pablo Grillo, who was struck by a projectile while documenting the clashes. His father, Fabian Grillo, blamed the government for excessive force.

A viral video further fueled public outrage, showing an elderly protester in a football jersey being beaten by police. Another widely shared clip captured a police officer shoving an elderly woman to the ground, leaving her with a bleeding head wound.

Root Causes of the Protests

Retirees have been holding weekly demonstrations against the government’s pension cuts, which have left many struggling to afford basic necessities. Milei’s drastic economic reforms—aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing Argentina’s economy—have included subsidy reductions, mass layoffs, and pension freezes. With nearly 60% of retirees receiving only the minimum pension of approximately $340 per month, frustration has reached a boiling point.

On Wednesday, tensions escalated further when the Ministry of Security issued a resolution banning individuals engaged in public disorder from attending football matches. This measure enraged football fans, who viewed it as an attack on their freedoms.

Scenes of Chaos in Buenos Aires

The protests turned into a battleground as riot police on motorbikes and foot patrols attempted to clear the streets. Fires broke out as demonstrators set garbage cans and a police vehicle ablaze, while barricades made of debris blocked key avenues.

Chants of “Milei, garbage, you are the dictatorship!” echoed through the streets, with protesters drawing parallels between Milei’s governance and Argentina’s brutal military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Argentina’s Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, defended the police crackdown, stating on social media: “Our forces are deployed to enforce the protocol: traffic is not cut off, and hooligans are kept on the sidewalk.” However, human rights groups and opposition leaders have condemned the government’s handling of the protests, accusing it of excessive repression.

Meanwhile, anger over economic hardship continues to grow. Many fear that the unrest could intensify in the coming weeks as Argentina’s economic crisis deepens.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Train Hijack: Why Has There Been A Surge In Attacks In Balochistan?

Filed under

Argentina Protests

Wendy Williams

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000...
newsx

World Kidney Day 2025: How Long Can A Man Survive On One Kidney?
Mehbooba Mufti and Yogi A

Amid Holi-Jumma Row, Mehbooba Mufti Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Bias
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Siba

‘Result Of Contagious Disease Called-Intolerance’: Kapil Sibal Denounces Journalist Arrests In Telangana
newsx

Pakistani Security Forces Detain Two Individuals In Balochistan: Report
Prince William

Prince William Quips About Baldness, Praises Woman’s Red Hair: ‘Wish I Had…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000...

World Kidney Day 2025: How Long Can A Man Survive On One Kidney?

World Kidney Day 2025: How Long Can A Man Survive On One Kidney?

Amid Holi-Jumma Row, Mehbooba Mufti Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Bias

Amid Holi-Jumma Row, Mehbooba Mufti Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Bias

‘Result Of Contagious Disease Called-Intolerance’: Kapil Sibal Denounces Journalist Arrests In Telangana

‘Result Of Contagious Disease Called-Intolerance’: Kapil Sibal Denounces Journalist Arrests In Telangana

Pakistani Security Forces Detain Two Individuals In Balochistan: Report

Pakistani Security Forces Detain Two Individuals In Balochistan: Report

Entertainment

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000

It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s What They Discussed

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To