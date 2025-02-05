Argentina Follows U.S. Lead In WHO Withdrawal, Citing Pandemic Mismanagement

Argentina has announced its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing concerns over the global body's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Argentina has announced its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing concerns over the global body’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The move comes just weeks after the United States, under President Donald Trump, made a similar decision. Argentine President Javier Milei, who regards Trump as an “ideological ally” and “hero,” has echoed Washington’s criticisms of the WHO.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reasons for the Withdrawal

Pandemic Management Concerns

Manuel Adorni, a spokesman for President Milei, stated that the decision was based on “deep differences regarding health management, especially during the pandemic.” He criticized the WHO for promoting what he described as the “longest lockdown in the history of humanity” and accused the organization of lacking independence from political influences.

Preservation of Sovereignty

Adorni emphasized that Argentina would no longer allow “an international body to interfere in our sovereignty.” The withdrawal, he claimed, would grant the country greater flexibility to implement health policies tailored to local contexts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Economic Considerations

Argentina’s government highlighted that the country’s contribution to the WHO amounted to $8.75 million over the past two years, with a planned contribution of $8.25 million for the 2024/25 cycle. Adorni noted that Argentina does not receive funding from the WHO, so the decision “does not represent a loss of funds for the country.”

Criticism of WHO Policies

Lockdowns and Economic Impact

In a statement from the president’s office, the WHO was accused of promoting “endless quarantines without scientific basis.” These lockdowns were blamed for causing “one of the greatest economic catastrophes in world history.”

Milei’s Ideological Alignment with Trump

President Milei, a self-declared “anarcho-capitalist,” has been vocal about his admiration for Donald Trump. Following Trump’s lead, Milei took swift action to withdraw from the WHO. He was also the first foreign leader to visit Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate after Trump’s re-election victory.

Impact on Argentina’s Health Policies

Flexibility in Health Management

The withdrawal from the WHO is expected to give Argentina more control over its health policies. Adorni claimed that the move would allow for “greater availability of resources” and the ability to implement policies better suited to local needs.

Public Reaction and Economic Fallout

Milei’s austerity measures, which include gutting public spending and maintaining a zero budget deficit, have already led to increased poverty levels. Critics warn that withdrawing from the WHO could further weaken Argentina’s healthcare system.

International Repercussions

Potential Diplomatic Isolation

The decision to follow the U.S. in withdrawing from the WHO may strain Argentina’s relations with other nations that continue to support the organization.

Argentina’s withdrawal, like that of the U.S., could impact global health initiatives, especially those reliant on member contributions.

Argentina’s decision to exit the WHO marks a significant shift in its approach to global health governance. While the government argues that the move will enhance sovereignty and local policy flexibility, critics warn of potential negative consequences for public health and international relations. As President Milei continues to align closely with Donald Trump’s policies, Argentina’s role on the global stage remains uncertain.

Read More : Israel Announces Boycott Of UN Human Rights Council, Citing Anti-Semitism