Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Argentina Follows US Lead, Announces Withdrawal From WHO

In a bold move mirroring the United States' recent actions, Argentina has announced its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

This decision mirrors the recent actions of former US President Donald Trump, who also declared the United States' departure from the WHO last month.

Argentina’s decision was confirmed by presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni, who stated that President Javier Milei had instructed Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein to initiate the country’s withdrawal from the WHO. Adorni emphasized that Argentina would no longer allow any international organization to intervene in its sovereignty, particularly in matters of public health.

“We Argentinians will not allow an international organization to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health,” Adorni declared during a press conference held on Wednesday. This statement underscores Argentina’s stance against external influence over its domestic health policies.

Argentina’s pullback from the WHO comes shortly after Trump’s announcement on his first day back in the White House in January. Trump confirmed the United States’ withdrawal from the global health body, a move that drew widespread criticism from public health experts and officials, who raised concerns about the impact on global health efforts. Argentina’s withdrawal from the WHO seems to be another step in this growing wave of skepticism toward international health organizations.

As Argentina and the United States distance themselves from the WHO, the global health community is closely watching how other nations will respond. The decisions raise questions about the future of international cooperation in global health, particularly in times of a pandemic or other worldwide health crises.

ALSO READ: Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

Argentina withdrawal from WHO US withdrawal from WHO WHO exit news

