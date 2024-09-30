Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Argentina’s Vice-President Reacts Strongly To Falklands Deal

Argentina’s Vice-President, Victoria Villarruel, criticized a recent UK-Argentina agreement on the Falkland Islands, claiming her country was offered “crumbs” while the UK gains substantial benefits.

Argentina’s Vice-President Reacts Strongly To Falklands Deal

Argentina’s Vice-President, Victoria Villarruel, has voiced strong objections to a recent agreement between the UK and Argentina concerning the Falkland Islands, referring to the offer as “crumbs” for her country. The pact, announced last week, aims to resume flights to the islands, initiate discussions on a humanitarian project, and allow relatives of fallen soldiers from the Falklands War to visit their graves.

The agreement was reached by Argentina’s Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during the United Nations General Assembly. Both sides claimed the measures would enhance their bilateral relationship. Key elements of the deal include monthly flights from São Paulo, Brazil, stopping in Córdoba, Argentina, as well as collaboration on fisheries conservation.

However, Villarruel, known for her conservative stance and military background, criticized the plans, arguing they are not in Argentina’s best interest. “Do they take us for fools? They are gaining material benefits while offering us crumbs as emotional consolation,” she stated, expressing concerns that the agreement weakens Argentina’s ability to negotiate effectively.

The Falkland Islands, or Malvinas as they are known in Argentina, lie about 300 miles off the coast of South America. The sovereignty dispute over these islands has been contentious since colonial times, with Argentina claiming rights since the early 19th century. In 1833, Britain took control of the territory, leading to ongoing tensions that culminated in the Falklands War in 1982.

In a referendum held in 2013, an overwhelming 99.8% of island residents voted to remain a British territory. Despite this, the sovereignty issue remains sensitive in Argentina, with public transport often displaying signs proclaiming, “The Malvinas are Argentinian.” The topic frequently resurfaces in political discourse and campaigns.

Villarruel’s remarks highlight a broader ideological divide within President Javier Milei’s coalition, La Libertad Avanza. While Milei promotes libertarian ideals, Villarruel aligns with a nationalistic and conservative perspective, shaped by her military connections. Dr. Julio Montero, a political theorist at the University of San Andrés, pointed out that this tension reflects the varied beliefs within the party.

In response to Villarruel’s criticism, Jack Ford, chair of the Falkland Islands legislative assembly, argued that the cooperation would bring significant benefits for all involved, offering both economic advantages and closure for families impacted by the war. As discussions around the agreement unfold, the contentious issues of sovereignty and national pride continue to resonate in Argentine politics.

