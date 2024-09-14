Arizona Mills Mall Shooting in Tempe: No Injuries Reported; Police Close off Parts of Mills Mall Amid Scare

A shooting incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe on Friday evening caused widespread panic among shoppers, with many seeking refuge in stores as police swarmed the scene. The incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road, led to a rapid response from law enforcement. Despite the fear it caused, authorities later confirmed that no one was injured, and the event was not classified as an active shooter situation.

Panic Among Shoppers as Shots Fired

As the shooting unfolded, chaos erupted within the mall. Eyewitnesses reported seeing people running in panic, seeking safety from the perceived threat. Two teenagers, who were at the mall during the incident, recounted their terrifying experience.

“We just saw people running down the hall and we went into the back room and we heard there was a shooting in the dining hall,” one of the teens said. His companion added, “I was just like scared. I saw people running so I was freaked out. I didn’t know what was going on, so I just like hid back there.”

While initial reports fueled fears of an active shooter, police quickly dispelled these rumors. Tempe Police clarified that this was a “shooting incident,” but emphasized that it did not involve an active shooter situation.

Police Respond Quickly, No Injuries Reported

Dozens of police officers from the Tempe Police Department and deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office descended on Arizona Mills Mall, swiftly blocking off multiple exits to contain the scene. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough sweep of the mall, confirming that no injuries had been reported.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or where exactly within the mall it occurred. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Mall Partially Closed as Investigation Continues

As the investigation unfolded, police closed off several sections of the mall to continue their work. They urged the public to avoid the area until further notice, assuring the public that more information would be released once the situation became clearer.

By 8 p.m., the mall remained heavily secured, with numerous police vehicles and personnel stationed at the scene. However, no further information regarding potential suspects or victims had been disclosed as of that time.

Ongoing Investigation Leaves Questions Unanswered

The shooting incident at Arizona Mills has raised many questions, with authorities still working to piece together the details. It remains unclear what led to the gunfire or how many individuals may have been involved. As investigators continue their efforts, the community anxiously awaits more information about what transpired and the safety measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Despite the scare, authorities have reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat. The prompt response of law enforcement has helped restore a sense of calm, though the incident serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance in public spaces.

For now, Arizona Mills Mall remains partially closed as the investigation continues. Local authorities have promised to keep the public informed as more details emerge about the nature of the shooting and any potential suspects involved.

