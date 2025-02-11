According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a midsize business jet veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet that was parked on private property.

Weeks after a devastating mid-air crash between a passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, another tragic aviation accident has occurred in the U.S. This time, two private jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the Scottsdale Airport Collision Happened?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a midsize business jet veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet that was parked on private property. Kelli Kuester, Aviation Planning and Outreach Coordinator at Scottsdale Airport, confirmed the details of the crash.

Scottsdale Airport, a popular hub for private jets traveling in and out of the Phoenix area, is especially busy during major events like the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which draws large crowds nearby.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

🚨‼️🇺🇸 #Urgent: New video shows the moment the Learjet 35A crashes into the Gulfstream 200 business jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing one person and injuring three others. #PlaneCrash #USA #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/iG9w5VX8pl — LeanneSpurs 🇬🇧 (@LeanneSpurs) February 11, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 All flights grounded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona after Private Jet crashes into plane. Here we go again. pic.twitter.com/ul8qZ1GUtN — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) February 10, 2025

BREAKING: We have learned that one of these planes involved in this runway crash in Scottsdale, AZ is owned Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil.

He lives in the Franklin, TN area and keeps the plane in Smyrna.

Our news partner in Arizona tells us five people were on the… pic.twitter.com/6TITxDlioB — Ginalilvol (@Ginalilvol) February 11, 2025

Casualties and Injuries Reported

Authorities have confirmed that one person died, and several others sustained injuries following the collision. Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio reported that two injured individuals were transported to trauma centers, while another remained in stable condition at a local hospital.

Emergency responders were working tirelessly to rescue a trapped individual from one of the aircraft. “We’re doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that’s still on board,” said Folio.

Scottsdale Airport Runway Closed Indefinitely

Following the incident, Scottsdale Airport officials announced that the runway will remain closed for the foreseeable future as investigations continue.

Fourth Major U.S. Aviation Disaster in Two Weeks

This Scottsdale private jet crash is the fourth major aviation accident in the U.S. in just two weeks:

January 29: A passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Washington, D.C., killing 67 people.

January 31: A medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead.

Last week: A small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska, killing all 10 passengers on board.

Authorities, including the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are investigating the cause of this latest aviation tragedy. More updates are expected as officials work to determine the factors that led to this deadly private jet collision in Arizona.

ALSO READ: Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico