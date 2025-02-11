Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Arizona Plane Crash Panic Caught On Cam? 1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Private Jets Collide At Scottsdale Airport

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a midsize business jet veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet that was parked on private property.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Arizona Plane Crash Panic Caught On Cam? 1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Private Jets Collide At Scottsdale Airport

Arizona Plane Crash


Weeks after a devastating mid-air crash between a passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, another tragic aviation accident has occurred in the U.S. This time, two private jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the Scottsdale Airport Collision Happened?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a midsize business jet veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet that was parked on private property. Kelli Kuester, Aviation Planning and Outreach Coordinator at Scottsdale Airport, confirmed the details of the crash.

Scottsdale Airport, a popular hub for private jets traveling in and out of the Phoenix area, is especially busy during major events like the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which draws large crowds nearby.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Casualties and Injuries Reported

Authorities have confirmed that one person died, and several others sustained injuries following the collision. Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio reported that two injured individuals were transported to trauma centers, while another remained in stable condition at a local hospital.

Emergency responders were working tirelessly to rescue a trapped individual from one of the aircraft. “We’re doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that’s still on board,” said Folio.

Scottsdale Airport Runway Closed Indefinitely

Following the incident, Scottsdale Airport officials announced that the runway will remain closed for the foreseeable future as investigations continue.

Fourth Major U.S. Aviation Disaster in Two Weeks

This Scottsdale private jet crash is the fourth major aviation accident in the U.S. in just two weeks:

January 29: A passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Washington, D.C., killing 67 people.

January 31: A medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead.

Last week: A small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska, killing all 10 passengers on board.

Authorities, including the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are investigating the cause of this latest aviation tragedy. More updates are expected as officials work to determine the factors that led to this deadly private jet collision in Arizona.

ALSO READ: Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico

Filed under

Arizona Plane Crash Trending news World news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested Despite His Apology?

Will YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested Despite His Apology?

Video- Journey To Maha Kumbh Turns Scary, Angry Devotees Pelt Stones At Overcrowded Train In Bihar After Unable To Board

Video- Journey To Maha Kumbh Turns Scary, Angry Devotees Pelt Stones At Overcrowded Train In...

Did Tom Cruise, 62, Get A New Plastic Surgery? Actor’s Latest ‘Stretched’ Appearance In Super Bowl Ad Sparks Rumours

Did Tom Cruise, 62, Get A New Plastic Surgery? Actor’s Latest ‘Stretched’ Appearance In Super...

Here’s How Sam Wilson Became Captain America- Everything Explained

Here’s How Sam Wilson Became Captain America- Everything Explained

Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico

Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From...

Entertainment

Will YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested Despite His Apology?

Will YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested Despite His Apology?

Did Tom Cruise, 62, Get A New Plastic Surgery? Actor’s Latest ‘Stretched’ Appearance In Super Bowl Ad Sparks Rumours

Did Tom Cruise, 62, Get A New Plastic Surgery? Actor’s Latest ‘Stretched’ Appearance In Super

Here’s How Sam Wilson Became Captain America- Everything Explained

Here’s How Sam Wilson Became Captain America- Everything Explained

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox