Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Armenia Urges Azerbaijan to Investigate Ceasefire Violations Amid Border Tensions

Armenia has called on Azerbaijan to investigate a spike in ceasefire violations along their shared border, warning that the incidents could threaten fragile peace efforts.

Armenia has called on Azerbaijan to investigate a recent spike in ceasefire violations along their shared border, warning that the incidents could threaten fragile peace efforts just weeks after both nations agreed on the text of a long-awaited treaty to end decades of conflict, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reportedly said Baku should examine the violations “either with Armenia or with international participation.”

According to an official transcript of his address, Pashinyan said the incidents were “either a consequence of indiscipline in the armed forces of Azerbaijan, or are aimed at exerting psychological pressure on the population.”

“The Republic of Armenia calls on the Republic of Azerbaijan to investigate the mentioned cases and take measures to stop them,” he added, according to Reuters.

Tensions have flared despite diplomatic progress made in March, when Armenia and Azerbaijan announced they had agreed on the text of a peace treaty to formally end nearly 40 years of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, the report said, adding that the region, once populated mainly by ethnic Armenians, was retaken by Azerbaijan in 2023, prompting the mass exodus of its Armenian residents.

However, since the draft treaty was finalized on March 13, there have been 26 reported ceasefire violations — a significant surge compared to only three in the previous five months. Several days over the past month have seen multiple cross-border incidents, mostly reported by Azerbaijani authorities, it said.

The most recent incident took place on Monday, when Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of firing on the border village of Khnatsakh and damaging its cultural center. Azerbaijan dismissed the claim as “disinformation.”

Both sides have consistently denied each other’s allegations.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reportedly warned of potential military action if Armenia delays the signing of the peace treaty. Baku, meanwhile, has insisted it will not move forward with signing the agreement until Armenia amends its constitution to remove references to Karabakh — a process Yerevan says could take until 2026, reports suggest.

Azerbaijan has also demanded a transport corridor across Armenian territory to connect Baku to its exclave of Nakhchivan and to Turkey.

