Monday, March 10, 2025
  Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday emphasized the strong bond between Armenia and India despite geographical distance, adding that the two nations have a deep civilizational connection, with Armenia regarding India as a close partner.

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Armenian FM and EAM S Jaishankar


Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday emphasized the strong bond between Armenia and India despite geographical distance, adding that the two nations have a deep civilizational connection, with Armenia regarding India as a close partner.

Mirzoyan is on an official visit to India from March 9 to 11. Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House, New Delhi, Mirzoyan expressed gratitude and noted that India was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence in 1991, and the two nations signed a Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation just four years later.

Highlighting the significance of his country’s relationship with India, he affirmed, “Only 4 years later, we signed the Treaty on friendship and cooperation between our countries, and this year we already marked the 30th anniversary of this important document. This is both symbolic and important momentum to take stock of what has been achieved and work jointly towards more ambitious projects. ”

Mirzoyan emphasised that the relationship with India extends beyond the 34 years of diplomatic ties. “The relationship between our nations extends far beyond these 34 years. Although separated by geographical distance, Armenia has always regarded India as a close partner, a nation with which we share deep civilizational bonds and a long history of amicable relations,” he added.

Mirzoyan noted that Armenian merchants significantly pioneered cross-border trade and cultural exchanges in India during the early modern period. “Historically, our peoples have been intervened long before modern nation states emerged. In the early modern period, Armenian merchants in India pioneered cross-border trade and cultural exchanges. Remarkably, constitutional ideas sit at the foundation of our centuries-old friendship,” said Morzoyan.

He added that the two nations have a deep civilizational connection built on shared values, history, and amicable relations. The preservation of cultural heritage and diversity is a key aspect of the Armenia-India relationship.

Institutions like the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy in Kolkata, as well as historic churches and sites across India, serve as testaments to the Armenian community’s presence in India.

“The preservation of cultural heritage and diversity remains central to both our nations. Institutions such as the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy in Kolkata and historic churches and other historical sites across India stand as living testaments to the Armenian communities on Indian soil,” he added.

According to MEA, he will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. Prior to this, FM Ararat Mirzoyan visited India from 24 to 27 April 2022 to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

(Inputs from ANI)

