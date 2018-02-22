Suggesting several ways to deter future mass shootings, US President Donald Trump suggested arming teachers at schools as one of the ways to deter mass shootings. US President Trump had called the meeting on Wednesday at the White House with the survivors of the Florida High School. During the meet, he was addressing the parents, friends and other schools children who had narrowly escaped.

During the ’emotional’ session, Donald Trump also promised ‘very strong’ backgrounds checks on the gun owners while the licenses are issued. During the meet, he was addressing the parents, friends and other schools children who had narrowly escaped. Suggesting that at least 20% teachers of a school could be easily trained to carry concealed weapons with them, US President said that if a teacher had firearms at that point, the massacre could have been avoided easily. Talking to people, Trump said, “A gun-free zone, to a maniac — because they are all cowards — a gun-free zone is ‘Let’s go in and let’s attack”. He further added, “If you had a teacher with — who was adept at firearms — they could very well end the attack very quickly. … And we’re going to be looking at it very strongly, and I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it, I think a lot of people are going to like it”.

The following meeting at the White House came in following a series of protests by students across the country demanding stricter gun laws. Hundreds of students, parents and relatives of deceased took to streets after 17, including 3 teachers were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As per reports, condemning the gun laws put up by the Trump administration, hundreds took to streets and raised slogans like, ‘No longer can I walk the halls I walked millions of times before without fear and sadness’.

