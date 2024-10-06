Home
Tensions escalated in Islamabad as the army was deployed to manage protests led by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Army Deployed In Islamabad As Protests Erupt By Imran Khan’s Supporters

Tensions escalated in Islamabad as the army was deployed to manage protests led by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The gathering at D-Chowk marked what many viewed as a symbolic victory for Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), amidst a backdrop of rising discontent.

Clashes Erupt in Islamabad and Lahore

Supporters of the PTI clashed with police in both Islamabad and Lahore. In Lahore, party activists attempted to march towards the historic Minar-e-Pakistan, framing their actions as a “do or die” moment. Authorities responded by using tear gas to disperse the crowd, but a change in weather—combined with the direction of the wind—allowed protesters to overcome these obstacles and eventually reach D-Chowk later in the evening.

By around 9 PM, uncertainty hung in the air regarding whether the protesters would remain at the site or decide to leave. Law enforcement retreated to D-Chowk after the rain ceased, suggesting a temporary pause in hostilities.

Demands and Aspirations

Khan’s supporters are rallying around three key demands: his release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, the independence of the judiciary, and action against rising inflation. Earlier in the day, Khan called on his followers via social media to join the demonstrations, urging unity in their cause.

In Lahore, the party’s acting president for Punjab, Hammad Azhar, announced plans to celebrate Khan’s upcoming birthday at the Minar-e-Pakistan. During the event, they intend to pass a resolution for “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom), emphasizing their commitment to their demands.

Government’s Crackdown

The Punjab government has ramped up its response, reportedly detaining over 700 PTI workers across Lahore and surrounding areas in the past two days. This aggressive approach underscores the government’s efforts to quell dissent as protests grow in intensity.

As events unfold, the political landscape in Pakistan remains volatile. The coming days will be pivotal in determining whether these protests will bring about significant change or lead to further confrontations between the PTI and authorities.

