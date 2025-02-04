Around 10 people Were Killed In A School Shooting In Sweden On Tuesday, Swedish Police Said

Swedish police have confirmed that “around 10 people” were killed in a shooting at a school campus in Örebro, central Sweden.

Swedish police have confirmed that “around 10 people” were killed in a shooting at a school campus in Örebro, central Sweden. The suspected perpetrator is believed to be among those deceased.

Several more individuals were injured during the attack at the Risbergska School for adults, which shares a campus with other educational institutions. Authorities are currently investigating the possible motive behind the tragedy.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation

The incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET), prompting a swift and large-scale police operation. The police described the situation as a “suspected serious crime of violence” and warned that “the danger is not over.”

Jonas Claesson, the regional health care director, reported that six individuals were transported to the local university hospital. Of these, five sustained gunshot wounds. Four of the injured have undergone surgery, and two are now in stable condition.

According to CNN affiliate Expressen, there was an exchange of gunfire between the perpetrator and police officers, although no officers were injured. Authorities have cordoned off the site, urging the public to stay away from the area and remain indoors.

Eyewitness Accounts

Andreas Sundling, a 28-year-old student, described hearing “three bangs and loud screams” before sheltering in a classroom. “Now we’re sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school,” he said.

Lena Warenmark, a teacher at the school, noted that an unusually low number of students were present due to many having left after completing a national exam earlier in the day.

Government and Authorities’ Response

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer stated that the government is in “close contact with the police” and monitoring the situation. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his condolences and called for a thorough investigation.

“It is with sadness that I have received information about the terrible act of violence in Örebro. My thoughts are with those who have been affected and their relatives,” Kristersson posted on X. “Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience.”

Gun Violence in Sweden

Sweden has seen a rise in deadly shootings in recent years, often linked to gang-related violence. In 2024 alone, at least 40 people were shot dead, with police reportedly preventing over 100 serious crimes that year. Authorities are transferring students from nearby schools to ensure their safety. Mental health support has been made available to those affected.

As investigations continue, the tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the need for stronger measures to prevent gun violence and ensure the safety of educational environments.

