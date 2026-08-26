Around 400 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Lose Contact After Nepal Floods; What Happened Near Tibet Border?

Nearly 400 pilgrims travelling to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra lost contact after a devastating flash flood occurred in Nepal’s Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday morning. The pilgrims were scheduled to travel into China through the Rasuwagadhi border crossing point. However, the sudden flood damaged roads, bridges, and other key infrastructure.

As per reports in The Kathmandu Post, 384 travellers were missing. Out of them, 291 were foreigners while the remaining 93 were from Nepal. Out of the total foreign travellers, 105 belonged to India.

384 Travellers Reported Missing After Flash Flood

The preliminary list also comprises people from countries such as Australia, the Netherlands, the USA, Malaysia, the UK, and South Africa. Tourists will be using services provided by several travel agencies. They are going to enter the territory of China on Wednesday as part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

According to Bashu Kumar Adhikari, the Managing Director of Touch Kailash Travels & Tours based in Kathmandu, approximately 390 people, out of which 93 are Nepalese, are set to cross the border.

“Except for a few, we have not been able to establish contact with the pilgrims as of 3 pm,” Adhikari told The Kathmandu Post.

Trekkers Society had the biggest group, with 92 clients. Samrat Tours and Travels had 71 pilgrims, while Himalayan Glacier had 62. Leaf Holidays had another 55 travellers.

Other tour groups included Kailash Journey, Fishtail Tour and Travels, Kathmandu Holidays, Alpine Eco Trek, Richa Tours and Explore Vacation.

Flash Flood Sweeps Through Rasuwa

The flash flood struck Rasuwa early Wednesday and caused widespread destruction around Rasuwagadhi. The flood also damaged bridges and affected several settlements. At least a dozen hydropower projects were reportedly damaged.

The disaster has also disrupted the important route connecting Nepal with Tibet. Rescue teams are facing challenges in reaching affected areas because of damaged infrastructure and difficult conditions. The flood reportedly originated in Tibet before sweeping into parts of central Nepal.

PM Modi Speaks To Nepal PM Balen Shah

Amid the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and offered India’s support.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” Modi said in a post on X.

He also assured Nepal of humanitarian assistance.

“India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” Modi added.

Indian Air Force Aircraft On Standby

Similarly, India has made sure that its transport aircraft have been put on alert in case any relief measures need to be taken in Nepal. Indian Air Force has made sure that aircraft such as C-17, C-130J and C-295 have been kept on alert. The C-130J aircraft is supposed to bring relief material to Nepal by Wednesday evening.

The immediate priority remains locating the missing pilgrims and ensuring their safety as authorities assess the full scale of the flood damage.