Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Arson Horror At Governor’s Mansion: Josh Shapiro And Family Flee Blaze After Suspect Sets Fire During Passover Celebration

Arson Horror At Governor’s Mansion: Josh Shapiro And Family Flee Blaze After Suspect Sets Fire During Passover Celebration

In a chilling overnight incident, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were evacuated from the governor’s mansion after an arsonist set it ablaze shortly after Passover celebrations. Authorities have confirmed it was a deliberate act, prompting a state-led investigation and a $10,000 reward for tips.

Arson Horror At Governor’s Mansion: Josh Shapiro And Family Flee Blaze After Suspect Sets Fire During Passover Celebration

Governor Josh Shapiro, family safe after arson at PA residence post-Passover; $10K reward offered as investigation unfolds.


Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg early Sunday morning after a fire broke out, which authorities have confirmed was an act of arson.

The incident occurred shortly after the Shapiro family had marked the first night of Passover. Governor Shapiro, who is often mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential contender for 2028, shared the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fire Erupts Overnight Amid Passover Celebrations at Josh Shapiro Residence

According to Shapiro, the family was woken up around 2 a.m. by police officers banging on their door. “An arsonist set fire” to the residence, he wrote, adding that everyone in the household was unharmed.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro said.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Authorities Respond Swiftly; Damage Reported at Josh Shapiro House

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that firefighters and law enforcement responded promptly to reports of a fire at the governor’s residence around 2 a.m. The flames were brought under control, and while no injuries were reported, authorities noted that the fire had caused “significant damage” to a portion of the residence.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Pennsylvania State Police stated, “While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

At this stage, no further information about suspects or motives has been released.

$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

In a bid to identify and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible, authorities have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Also Read: Trump Is In ‘Excellent Health,’ White House Physician Says. How Much Does He Weigh?

Filed under

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

newsx

Trump Declared Fit For Office, But Annual Check-Up Reveals Precancerous Skin Condition
A powerful explosion leve

What We Know So Far About The House Explosion In Northwest Austin
Governor Josh Shapiro, fa

Arson Horror At Governor’s Mansion: Josh Shapiro And Family Flee Blaze After Suspect Sets Fire...
Virat Kohli's heartbeat c

‘Heartbeat Check Karna’: Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Conversation With Sanju Samson, Who Reassures Him With ‘Theek...
SNL Easter cold open cast

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him...
Brice Oligui Nguema, the

Who Is Brice Oligui Nguema, Elected As Gabon President With 90.35% of Vote?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Declared Fit For Office, But Annual Check-Up Reveals Precancerous Skin Condition

Trump Declared Fit For Office, But Annual Check-Up Reveals Precancerous Skin Condition

What We Know So Far About The House Explosion In Northwest Austin

What We Know So Far About The House Explosion In Northwest Austin

‘Heartbeat Check Karna’: Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Conversation With Sanju Samson, Who Reassures Him With ‘Theek Hai’

‘Heartbeat Check Karna’: Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Conversation With Sanju Samson, Who Reassures Him With ‘Theek...

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him to Christ, Slamming Tariffs, Inflation and Soaring Egg Prices

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him...

Who Is Brice Oligui Nguema, Elected As Gabon President With 90.35% of Vote?

Who Is Brice Oligui Nguema, Elected As Gabon President With 90.35% of Vote?

Entertainment

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him to Christ, Slamming Tariffs, Inflation and Soaring Egg Prices

‘I’m Donald Jesus Trump’: SNL Again Mocks President Trump With Wild Easter Skit Comparing Him

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver A Power-Packed Track

Watch | Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Third Single ‘The One’ Stuns Fans: Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan Deliver

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life On OTT

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?