Arson Horror At Governor’s Mansion: Josh Shapiro And Family Flee Blaze After Suspect Sets Fire During Passover Celebration

In a chilling overnight incident, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were evacuated from the governor’s mansion after an arsonist set it ablaze shortly after Passover celebrations. Authorities have confirmed it was a deliberate act, prompting a state-led investigation and a $10,000 reward for tips.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg early Sunday morning after a fire broke out, which authorities have confirmed was an act of arson.

The incident occurred shortly after the Shapiro family had marked the first night of Passover. Governor Shapiro, who is often mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential contender for 2028, shared the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

Fire Erupts Overnight Amid Passover Celebrations at Josh Shapiro Residence

According to Shapiro, the family was woken up around 2 a.m. by police officers banging on their door. “An arsonist set fire” to the residence, he wrote, adding that everyone in the household was unharmed.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro said.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Authorities Respond Swiftly; Damage Reported at Josh Shapiro House

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that firefighters and law enforcement responded promptly to reports of a fire at the governor’s residence around 2 a.m. The flames were brought under control, and while no injuries were reported, authorities noted that the fire had caused “significant damage” to a portion of the residence.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Pennsylvania State Police stated, “While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

At this stage, no further information about suspects or motives has been released.

$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

In a bid to identify and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible, authorities have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Also Read: Trump Is In ‘Excellent Health,’ White House Physician Says. How Much Does He Weigh?